Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves latest team news & squads as Brad Arthur reveals 'tough conversations'

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admits he had some “tough conversations” with players after deciding his 17 for today’s (Saturday) home game against Warrington Wolves.

With hooker Andy Ackers back in contention following a long layoff, only winger Maika Sivo, who has been ruled out for the entire season, is not fit and available from Rhinos’ top-20 squad numbers. Arthur admitted: “I’ve had to have a couple of tough conversations, but everyone in the group understands it is a team effort each week.

“To try and be there at the back end of the year, we need everyone in the squad contributing. Some guys’ contribution might not actually be on game day, but it might be helping the team prepare during the week.

“Everyone has a good attitude about it. It is great because I don’t have to make threats or use my words, all the boys are looking around and seeing the depth we have in the squad. A lot of it comes down to the work Adam [Megretton] and Ferg [David Ferguson] - our high-performance department - have done to make sure these guys are fit and healthy, which creates good competition.”

Hooker Andy Ackers is back in contention for Leeds Rhinos after exactly three months on the casualty list. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Ackers suffered a hamstring injury in Rhinos’ Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens exactly three months ago. Arthur said: “It’s great [to have him back]. He has really good experience. He has been out for a while and that has given an opportunity to Jarrod O’Connor, who has been one of our better players.

“It keeps everyone on their toes and they know they have to perform. They can’t afford to have an off day with their attitude or effort. Sometimes guys might not execute their role perfectly and we’re not after that, but in terms of their attitude and mentality towards the game and their preparation, that’s what having a healthy squad can help with.”

Of his plan for the number nine role today, Arthur stressed: “Jarrod’s form helps with that, I need to have reason to make change and I don’t, at the moment. It’s unfortunate for Ackers he got injured, but I am really proud of the whole club. At the start of the season we didn’t have the same team for more than 40 minutes straight. We had a lot of injuries and you never heard any complaining from the group, they just got on with it.

Hooker Jarrod O'Connor has been one of Leeds Rhinos' 'better players', according to coach Brad Arthur. Picture by David Harrison.

“Injuries presented someone else with an opportunity and those guys have taken it. We didn’t focus on who wasn’t in the team, we focused on who was and that has got us to this point now where everyone’s fighting for spots.”

Full-back/winger Alfie Edgell also returns to Rhinos’ squad, after a shoulder problem. Warrington are without full-back Matt Dufty who suffered a fractured cheekbone during last week’s Challenge Cup final loss to Hull KR. His place in the 21 is taken by second-rower Tom Whitehead.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, T Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Lumb, Watkins.

Warrington Wolves: Crowther, Currie, Fitzgibbon, Harrison, A Holroyd, King, Lindop, Philbin, Powell, Ratchford, Russell, Sneyd, Tai, Jake Thewlis, Josh Thewlis, Vaughan, Whitehead, Williams, Wood, Wrench, Yates.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday. 5.30pm.