Entering the second half of the Betfred Super League season, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur would probably expect to have a number of first-choice players on the casualty list. But with hooker Andy Ackers back in contention for the first time since March, only one of his top-20 squad numbers is missing through injury - and that’s winger Maika Sivo who has been ruled out for the entire campaign.
Arthur has been rotating his forwards and that policy is likely to continue, but the way Rhinos line up in the backs and on the bench could depend on whether full-back Lachie Miller is fit enough to play after suffering a calf muscle injury against Wakefield Trinity in Rhinos’ previous game two weeks ago. Here’s a prediction of Rhinos’ starting 13 and substitutes.
