Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Warrington Wolves as Brad Arthur faces 'unique' situation

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jun 2025, 18:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 18:52 BST
Leeds Rhinos are in what might be a unique situation ahead of Saturday’s clash visit of Warrington Wolves.

Entering the second half of the Betfred Super League season, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur would probably expect to have a number of first-choice players on the casualty list. But with hooker Andy Ackers back in contention for the first time since March, only one of his top-20 squad numbers is missing through injury - and that’s winger Maika Sivo who has been ruled out for the entire campaign.

Arthur has been rotating his forwards and that policy is likely to continue, but the way Rhinos line up in the backs and on the bench could depend on whether full-back Lachie Miller is fit enough to play after suffering a calf muscle injury against Wakefield Trinity in Rhinos’ previous game two weeks ago. Here’s a prediction of Rhinos’ starting 13 and substitutes.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The in-form Aussie is an injury doubt, but he's massively influential so Rhinos will want him on the field if at all possible.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

The in-form Aussie is an injury doubt, but he's massively influential so Rhinos will want him on the field if at all possible. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Still going strong.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Still going strong. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Will be looking to extend his scoring run to three successive games.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Will be looking to extend his scoring run to three successive games. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
One of Rhinos' best and most consistent players this year.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

One of Rhinos' best and most consistent players this year. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Will be due a rest at some stage, but hard to leave out on his current form.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

Will be due a rest at some stage, but hard to leave out on his current form. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Warrington WolvesRhinosSuper LeagueWakefield Trinity
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice