Coach Mark Applegarth was undecided whether to include the recent arrival in his Boxing Day squad, but the 27-year-old New Zealand-born prop asked for game time.

Antoni has NRL experience with Canterbury Bulldogs and played for North Sydney Bears last season while on the books at Sydney Roosters.

Applegath revealed: “Renouf said to me he’d like a run out on Boxing Day. I was umming and ahhing whether to play him or not because we only got him over last week.

Wakefield's new signing Renouf Antoni on the ball for Canterbury Bulldogs in an NRL clash with Brisbane Broncos in 2021. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

“He said ‘I wouldn’t mind a run out, to see where I’m at’, so we’ll give him a good block of minutes. Hopefully the fans can see what he’s all about and he can have a look at where he is personally.”

Morgan Smith, signed from Featherstone Rovers, will also feature and Applegarth said: “He’s a really good kid and very receptive. We’ll give him a run out at hooker and half; he can play both positions to a good standard and what I like about him is he just wants to play.

“He’s young, hungry and wants to establish himself in Super League so I am looking forward to seeing him have a run out.”

Morgan Smith, who played for Featherstone in last season's 1895 Cup final, will make his first appearance for Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Monday is Applegarth’s first match as Trinity coach, after taking over from Willie Poching at the end of last season. He reckons his players are “itching for a game” after eight weeks in training.

Applegarth said: “They enjoy that competitive element, but there’s still a couple of months until the start of Super League.

“You’ve got the young lads who want to go out and prove a point and put their hands up for the team and the senior ones who want to play, but at the same time have their eyes on the prize which is being ready for February and round one.

“We’ve been working on certain things and we’ve still got certain things we need to cover. It’s about making sure we go out and nail stuff we’ve put quite a bit of time into in the first block of pre-season, make sure everyone’s happy and knows their roles and we can start to build some fluidity, all being well, in a competitive environment.

Liam Hood, seen scoring against Warrington, misses Trinity's Boxing Day game at Leeds with a 'minor knock'. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“The other one is seeing where everyone’s at and, hopefully, getting through injury-free.”

Several first team players will not be risked on Monday due minor injuries, including hooker Liam Hood and winger/hooker Liam Kay (ribs).

“We’re just trying to bat smart with a few,” Applegarth said. “After Boxing Day we’ll give the lads a few days off and start back on January 2.