Leeds Rhinos news: Here's who'll be playing for Wakefield Trinity in Boxing Day Festive Challenge
Wakefield Trinity will introduce two new signings in their Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos.
Coach Mark Applegarth has named off-season recruits Morgan Smith and Renouf Atoni in a 22-man squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at Headingley.
The game marks the start of Trinity’s pre-season campaign and is Applegarth’s first as coach after taking over from Willie Poching who was axed at the end of last term.
Half-back/hooker Smith, signed from Featherstone Rovers, had a spell in Rhinos’ scholarship and has played in Betfred Super League with Warrington Wolves and London Broncos, as well as a stint in the Championship for York City Knights.
Atoni, a New Zealand-born prop, spent four seasons with Canterbury Bulldogs before joining Sydney Roosters last season.
He did not feature in the NRL during 2022, playing instead for Roosters’ New South Wales Cup feeder side North Sydney Bears.
Former Catalans Dragons back Samisoni Langi is in training with Trinity, but will not be risked on Monday.
He is set to feature in Trinity’s January warm-up matches.
Ex-New Zealand Test forward Kevin Proctor, who has joined Wakefield from Gold Coast Titans, is due to arrive in England on December 27.
Trinity’s squad to face Leeds also includes full-back/half-back Robbie Butterworth - who played in last year’s Boxing Day derby - and fellow youngsters Oliver Pratt and Joe Law.
Pratt, an outside-back who played for Yorkshire academy in 2022, forward Law and Butterworth were all part of the Trinity side beaten by Wigan Warriors in last season’s reserves Grand Final.
Winger Tom Lineham is set to return to Trinity colours after spending much of 2022 on loan at Featherstone Rovers.
The rest of the Boxing Day team, captained by Matty Ashurst, all featured in Trinity’s Super League campaign this year.
Trinity are aiming to regain the trophy after a 34-6 defeat at Headingley 12 months ago.
Rhinos’ squad includes new signings Derrell Olpherts, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare and Leon Ruan, alongside a mixture of established first team players and academy graduates.
Ruan had a spell in Trinity’s academy before joining Doncaster for the 2022 League One campaign
Wakefield Trinity’s Boxing Day squad is: squad Matty Ashurst, Renouf Atoni, Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Harry Bowes, Rob Butler, Robbie Butterworth, Jordy Crowther, Sam Eseh, Lee Gaskell, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, Joe Law, Tom Lineham, Mason Lino, Reece Lyne, Lewis Murphy, Jay Pitts, Oliver Pratt, Morgan Smith, Jai Whitbread, Dane Windrow.