Trinity will be without highly-rated winger Lewis Murphy who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last week’s defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

He faces surgery and won’t play again this year, but centre Reece Lyne is set to return after missing two matches because of a medical issue.

Hooker Kruise Leeming drops out of Rhinos’ side after sustaining a foot injury in the win at St Helens last Friday and prop Justin Sangare is on paternity leave.

Sam Lisone is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

But Leeds will be boosted by centre Harry Newman’s first appearance since last August, second-rower James Bentley also returns from long-term injury and Sam Lisone could; feature following a game out through illness.

Newman had surgery following three hamstring issues last term. Bentley suffered knee damage in pre-season and missed all Rhinos’ warm-up games as well as the first three Betfred Super League rounds.

Lisone was in last Friday’s initial squad and travelled to the game, but did not play after being ill during the week.

Rhinos' Kruise Leeming misses out because of a foot injury. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Lui Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan.

