Rhinos’ head groundsman Ryan Golding told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We planned for the forecast over the past few days and we’ve been up all night sorting things, so it’s all good.”

Chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed the game will go ahead. He added: “All the snow has been cleared and there are no problems.”

Fans at the game are likely to need a coat. The temperature is forecast to dip from three degrees centigrade in mid-afternoon to minus two when the game kicks off at 8pm and fall another degree before the final whistle.

The scene at Headingley overnight before snbow was removed from the pitch. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Headingley’s undersoil heating has been on for two days and there is no risk of a frozen pitch.

Rhinos’ opening academy game of the season, against Wakefield at Stanningley last night, was postponed because of the bad weather.

75mm of snow fell on the Headingley pitch overnight. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.