Rhinos, third from bottom in Betfred Super League, have won only once in seven competitive matches this year and did not score in the first half of either of their two previous home games.

With bottom club Toulouse Olympique visiting the team immediately above them, Castleford Tigers, this evening, a defeat would leave Rhinos at best 11th in the table and they could drop to the foot of the ladder depending on the scoreline at the Jungle.

It is a difficult situation for Rhinos’ former assistant-coach, who will be in charge for the first time in a league match after his debut ended in a 40-16 Betfred Challenge Cup loss to Castleford six days ago.

James Bentley. Picture by Steve Riding.

A backlash from Saints’ shock defeat at Toulouse in their previous league game - which halted their 100 per cent start to the campaign - could make tonight even tougher for Rhinos, but Jones-Buchanan has had more time to work with the players this week and Bentley reckons the squad are in good hands.

“He has been good, just keeping everything clear and simple, what he wants from us,” he said of the caretaker-boss, who was assistant to previous coach Richard Agar.

“He is very passionate about the club, he has spent a lot of time here and been here through the highs and the low points as well.

James Bentley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He knows what to do in these sorts of moments.”

A poor opening 40 minutes, which ended with them 28 points behind, cost Leeds any chance of victory last week, but Bentley insisted there were some good signs in their mini second half fightback.

Leeds scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes after half-time, before an interception try handed control back to Tigers.

“We played that spell a lot better, but we need to get playing games at that level and intensity for longer and we need to start games a lot better,” he said.

Rhinos interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture by Allan mcKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Then I think we will be in a lot better place, we’ll be on to something and we’ll start getting wins.”

He admitted: “Confidence is massive, when you are playing well and winning you are confident and it’s pretty easy, going to games knowing you’re going to win.

“I think once we get that ball rolling and we start getting confidence in the team, we should go on a good run.”

Rhinos are desperate to get their season up and running, but Bentley expects a response from Saints following their shock defeat at bottom club Toulouse two weeks ago.

“Obviously they won’t be happy with that,” Bentley warned.

“They will be wanting a reaction themselves.

“I know they will be coming firing, but we have got to be the same.

“I reckon we have got a lot of stuff to sort out ourselves and things to fix up, but at the same time, we have got to look at what they are going to throw at us.

“I think the main thing for us is getting our game right and playing the way we need to be playing.”

On a personal note, facing his former side adds some spice to tonight’s game for the 24-year-old Ireland international, who was a Grand Final winner with Saints in 2020.

“I am looking forward to it, getting to play against some of my mates,” he added.

“Obviously we’re not happy with where we’re sitting and how we’re playing.

“We know what we need to do to fix that, so it is a good opportunity this week, playing against probably the best team in the comp’ at the minute.

“It is a good test for us, it’s my old team and obviously I want to play well.”

Bentley has featured in Rhinos’ last two matches after returning from a four-game ban, but accepts he needs to raise his own game.

“I’m happy to be back playing, but not as happy with my performances as I could be,” he stated.

“I think I could be playing a lot better myself and helping the team more to get those wins.

“When we do that, we’ll all be a lot happier.

“It is hard at the minute, but we are getting there.”