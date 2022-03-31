The pre-season signing from New Zealand Warriors has played only three games for Rhinos, having been concussed on his debut and then undergone knee surgery.

Jones-Buchanan said the latest setback has caused Fusitu’a some “confidence issues”, but stressed: “That’s behind him now so when he does come back - which shouldn’t be too long, it’s usually a month, give or take - he will be fit, healthy, confident and he can focus on his game, rather than injuries.”

Harry Newman has had an operation on his damaged hamstring and will be out for “a while” , Jones-Buchanan said. Richie Myler (abductor muscle), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder) remain on the long-term casualty list and Corey Johnson (knee) is also unavailable for tonight’s visit of St Helens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Fusitu'a, with ball, has had little luck since joining Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Veteran hooker and captain James Roby willl make his 500th appearance for Saints. Alex Walmsley returns to their squad after missing two games because of a hamstring injury and Morgan Knowles is also recalled.

Josh Simm, Ben Davies and Jon Bennison are also in contention, but Regan Grace drops out from the side which won at Whitehaven in the Cup last Saturday.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Mellor, Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Mustapha, Simpson, Tindall.

St Helens: from Welsby, Makinson, Percival, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Batchelor, Knowles, Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Sironen, Paasi, Amor, Wingfield, Simm, Davies, Hurrell, Norman, Royle, Bennison.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).