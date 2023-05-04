It is a key game for Leeds who began Betfred Super League round 11 two points and three places behind fifth-placed Salford. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 11

Where and when?

Rhinos fans celebrate Richie Myler's try in last season's home win over Salford. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

Venue: Headingley.

Date: Friday, May 5.

Time: 8pm.

Salford’s star man: Half-back Brodie Croft is the reigning Man of Steel and signed a seven-year contract before this season began. He starred for Melbourne Storm in their 2018 World Club Challenge win over Rhinos and also played for Brisbane Broncos before joining Salford in 2022. A stellar debut campaign saw him play a huge role in guiding the Red Devils to within 80 minutes of Old Trafford, with seven tries and 25 assists.

Salford play-maker Brodie Croft, pictured being tackled by Leeds' Rhyse Martin, is the reigning Man of Steel. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd, 22, and 23-year-old Salford rival Tyler Dupree were teammates from under-eight level at community club Siddal and in Rhinos’ academy before making their England debuts together last week. They are rated as two of the best emerging front-rowers in Super League and will be relishing going head-to-head.

Previous meeting: August 7, 2022. Super League round 22. Rhinos 34 (Tries Martin 2, Newman, Myler, Handley. Goals Martin 7), Salford 14 (Tries Burgess, Sio, Croft. Goal Sneyd). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 14,668.

Verdict: If the pattern of Rhinos’ season continues, they will produce a good performance this week following the poor one last time out. Leeds have an impressive home record, but Salford have been strong on their travels and a good start is important for Rhinos. Salford have clever halves and strike power and pace in their outside-backs so Leeds will need to be good defensively and if they don’t improve with ball in hand they could get over-run.