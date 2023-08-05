Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards in focus: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Challenge Cup finalists Leigh have been Betfred Super League’s surprise package since being promoted last year and won 20-6 when the sides met four months ago. Here’s a scene-setter for Sunday’s game.
Betfred Super League round 21
Where and when?
Date: Sunday, August 6.
Time: 3pm
Venue: Headingley
Leigh’s star man: Half-back Lachlan Lam, the 25-year-old son of Leopards coach Adrian Lam, has made Leigh tick this year. When Lam, who is ever-present in 2023, signed a new contract this week, club head of rugby Chris Chester admitted: “His form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well.”
Key battle: Leigh loose-forward John Asiata hit the headlines when St Helens coach Paul Wellens condemned his tackling technique following the Leopards’ Challenge Cup semi-final win last month. That aside, he has been in impressive form this year and Rhinos’ number 13 Cameron Smith will need to shine against a high-quality opposite number.
Previous meeting: April 21, 2023. Super League round 10. Leigh 20 (Tries Ipape 2, O’Donnell. Goals Reynolds 4), Rhinos 6 (Try Bentley. Goal Martin). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 6,686.
Verdict: Honestly, who knows? Leigh have a stronger squad, but inconsistent Rhinos have tended to do well against the better sides this year. The visitors may have an eye on Wembley next week and Leeds have to be good enough to take advantage if they do. After a difficult week for Rhinos, team changes will give some fringe players an opportunity to show what they can do, but Leeds need a big improvement, especially with ball in hand.