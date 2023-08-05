Challenge Cup finalists Leigh have been Betfred Super League’s surprise package since being promoted last year and won 20-6 when the sides met four months ago. Here’s a scene-setter for Sunday’s game.

Betfred Super League round 21

Where and when?

Lachlan Lam on the attack for Leigh against Rhinos in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Date: Sunday, August 6.

Time: 3pm

Venue: Headingley

Leigh’s star man: Half-back Lachlan Lam, the 25-year-old son of Leopards coach Adrian Lam, has made Leigh tick this year. When Lam, who is ever-present in 2023, signed a new contract this week, club head of rugby Chris Chester admitted: “His form has been a big reason behind the team doing so well.”

Rhinos' Cameron Smith is tackled by John Asiata of Leigh in the sides' meeting four months ago. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key battle: Leigh loose-forward John Asiata hit the headlines when St Helens coach Paul Wellens condemned his tackling technique following the Leopards’ Challenge Cup semi-final win last month. That aside, he has been in impressive form this year and Rhinos’ number 13 Cameron Smith will need to shine against a high-quality opposite number.

Previous meeting: April 21, 2023. Super League round 10. Leigh 20 (Tries Ipape 2, O’Donnell. Goals Reynolds 4), Rhinos 6 (Try Bentley. Goal Martin). Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 6,686.