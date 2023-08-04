Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Leigh Leopards clash as changes made in key roles

Coach Rohan Smith faces some big decisions ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Leigh Leopards on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

With Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a and Blake Austin all unavailable, Smith will be forced into changes at full-back, on the right-wing and stand-off. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Hooley has been playing well on dual-registration at Batley while awaiting his chance and logic suggests he's the best option to replace the injured Richie Myler, rather than moving others out of position.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Hooley has been playing well on dual-registration at Batley while awaiting his chance and logic suggests he's the best option to replace the injured Richie Myler, rather than moving others out of position. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Will be in the 13 somewhere, either on the right-wing in place of concussion victim David Fusitu'a or continuing at centre.

2. Wing: Nene Macdonald

Will be in the 13 somewhere, either on the right-wing in place of concussion victim David Fusitu'a or continuing at centre. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
If Macdonald moves to a wing, Roberts could come in at centre against his old club.

3. Centre: Luis Roberts

If Macdonald moves to a wing, Roberts could come in at centre against his old club. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Has played more centre than second-row this year and is likely to continue for at least one more game.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Has played more centre than second-row this year and is likely to continue for at least one more game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Richie MylerBlake AustinRhinos