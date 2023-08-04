Coach Rohan Smith faces some big decisions ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Leigh Leopards on Sunday.
With Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a and Blake Austin all unavailable, Smith will be forced into changes at full-back, on the right-wing and stand-off. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Full-back: Luke Hooley
Hooley has been playing well on dual-registration at Batley while awaiting his chance and logic suggests he's the best option to replace the injured Richie Myler, rather than moving others out of position. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Wing: Nene Macdonald
Will be in the 13 somewhere, either on the right-wing in place of concussion victim David Fusitu'a or continuing at centre. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Luis Roberts
If Macdonald moves to a wing, Roberts could come in at centre against his old club. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Rhyse Martin
Has played more centre than second-row this year and is likely to continue for at least one more game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com