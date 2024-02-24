Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos were the better side for much of a tough game, on a heavy pitch, but ill-discipline eventually took its toll as two yellow cards and an 11-3 penalty count in the hosts’ favour wore them down. Here’s five talking points.

1: Ash Handley seems to be involved in his own, one-man try of the season competition. The first of his two touchdowns in the win over Salford Red Devils was a belter, but he matched it against the Robins with another sensational effort. Much of the credit goes to Brodie Croft for his vision to spot the compressed defence and kick, early in the count, for Handley from near Leeds’ line. The winger read it to perfection, displayed impressive pace and his dummy and swerve past the full-back put icing on the cake. Handley is an outstanding finisher, but his strong carries are also hugely important for Rhinos. England are blessed with good wingers and the Leeds man is right up there.

2: Rhinos have had to field a rookie full-back in successive visits to Hull KR. Nineteen-year-old Alfie Edgell didn’t face the conditions - or aerial threat - Luke Hooley endured last March, but it was a remarkably assured full debut for someone who was an injury doubt the previous day and only found out he was playing an hour before kick-off.

Obviously, Hull KR targeted him and he did make one mistake, but he contributed some fine catches and his positional play, reading of the game and willingness to put his body on the line were top-class. Lachie Miller, who dropped out because of illness, will remain Rhinos’ first-choice full back at the moment, but Edgell is clearly a player with a big future.

3: It will be an anxious wait for Rhinos until the match review panel announce charges from round two. Having been without their both first-choice props, the last thing Leeds needed was two of their substitute ‘middles’ to get sin-binned, but that’s the nature of the game this year.

As Paul Momirovski was the previous week, Sam Lisone appeared to be harshly treated when he was shown a yellow card on the advice of video referee Ben Thaler. In the current climate, James Donaldson’s tackle might have resulted in a red card and he will be charged, but Leeds’ number 25 is probably the least malicious player in the entire sport and his good record - and the lack of force involved - should mean a low grade. Hull KR also had Peta Hiku sin-binned so that’s six cards in Leeds’ two games this season.

4: A big debate in pre-season was over whether Leeds’ squad was light by one big front-rower. Having seen Zane Tetevano and Sam Walters depart, Rhinos signed one prop in Kieran Hudson - who has yet to make his Super League debut - and added another, youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton, to the group from the reserves.

Otherwise, priority was given to the spine as a full-back, two halves and a hooker were brought in. That will pay off as the players get more time together on the field, but just two games in, Leeds do look light up front.

For a spell in the first half at Hull KR, Donaldson and Mickael Goudemand were Rhinos’ props. They are two of the hardest-working players in Super League, but physically among the smallest. If they can’t bring someone in, Leeds need Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd back on the field as soon as possible and for them to stay injury-free for the rest of the year.

5: If Rhinos lose to Catalans they will be on the same points tally after round three as they were last year, but - accepting there’s much room for improvement - the early indications are this is a better team.

