Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: Latest team news

Grand Final-winning hookers Shaun Lunt and Matt Parcell could face off tomorrow, two weeks after swapping clubs.

Lunt is set to make a second debut for Leeds Rhinos in their home clash with his former side Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos loanee Shaun Lunt (pictured) and Hull KR cross-club counterpart, Matt Parcell, will go head to head for the first time since their recent switch. Picture: Steve Riding.

A winner at Old Trafford in 2012 during a previous loan spell with Leeds, Lunt returned to the club in an exchange deal which took Parcell the other way.

Though both players are on loan until the end of the season, neither is expected to return to his parent club and there are no restrictions in the deal preventing them featuring tomorrow.

Lunt had been due to play in Leeds’ home win over Catalans Dragons two weeks ago, but missed out after rolling an ankle injury in training. Back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan has also been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad following two months on the sidelines due to a hamstring/back problem.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is in contention after being dropped for the 18-10 win at Castleford Tigers a week ago.

Hull KR's Weller Hauraki is set to make his 200th Super League appearance against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Front-rower Brad Singleton picked up a one-game ban for an incident in that match and will have to wait to make his 200th career appearance. Hull KR’s side will be selected from the players who lost 52-10 at Wigan Warriors last week, plus George Lawler and Jimmy Keinhorst.

Keinhorst is one of six ex-Leeds players in Rovers’ 19 alongside Parcell, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Weller Hauraki and Mitch Garbutt.

McGuire is a slight injury doubt, but will make his 400th Super League appearance if passed fit and needs 10 points to reach 1,000 in the competition.

Hauraki is set for his 200th Super League game.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagui, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Hull KR: from Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Livett, Johnson, Parcell.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.