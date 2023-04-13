Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Hull FC are back at Headingley on Friday, seven weeks after inflicting Rohan Smith’s first - and so far only - home defeat as Leeds Rhinos coach.
The visitors have lost all six games since that 22-18 success in February, a run which has seen them slip to second from bottom in Betfred Super League.
In contrast, Rhinos’ form has picked up and they are aiming to complete back-to-back wins for only the second time this year, having staged an outstanding comeback against Huddersfield Giants last time out. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round nine.
Where and when?
Venue: Headingley.
Date: Friday, April 14.
Time: 8pm.
Hull’s star man: Liam Sutcliffe made 192 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2013 to last year, becoming known as one of the competition’s most versatile players. He joined Hull as a centre, but injury problems mean he could be in the halves for his second return to Headingley.
Key battle: Rohan Smith will be looking to instil some consistency into Rhinos following their good win over Huddersfield on Easter Sunday. Rhinos need to prove they can back up one good performance with another, but in the opposite corner Hull boss Tony Smith - Rohan’s uncle - faces an even tougher challenge, getting his side up from last week’s home derby drubbing and ending a losing run which has dragged them into a relegation battle.
Previous meeting: February 24, 2023. Super League round two. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 3), Hull 22 (Tries Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor. Goals Clifford 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,140.
Verdict: Rhinos have failed in similar circumstances twice this year, losing after a good win. They need to start stringing a run of positive results together, so it is a big game and will provide an indication of whether they can push for a top-four spot. Hull will surely be better than they were in the 40-0 loss at Hull KR on Good Friday, but they have key players unavailable and Leeds, who are close to full strength, will win if they play well.