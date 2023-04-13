The visitors have lost all six games since that 22-18 success in February, a run which has seen them slip to second from bottom in Betfred Super League.

In contrast, Rhinos’ form has picked up and they are aiming to complete back-to-back wins for only the second time this year, having staged an outstanding comeback against Huddersfield Giants last time out. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round nine.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right and Hull's Tony Smith are interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks before the sides' meeting at Headingley in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Date: Friday, April 14.

Time: 8pm.

Former Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe scored against his old club when Hull won at Headingley seven weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull’s star man: Liam Sutcliffe made 192 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2013 to last year, becoming known as one of the competition’s most versatile players. He joined Hull as a centre, but injury problems mean he could be in the halves for his second return to Headingley.

Key battle: Rohan Smith will be looking to instil some consistency into Rhinos following their good win over Huddersfield on Easter Sunday. Rhinos need to prove they can back up one good performance with another, but in the opposite corner Hull boss Tony Smith - Rohan’s uncle - faces an even tougher challenge, getting his side up from last week’s home derby drubbing and ending a losing run which has dragged them into a relegation battle.

Previous meeting: February 24, 2023. Super League round two. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 3), Hull 22 (Tries Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor. Goals Clifford 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,140.

Hull are visiting Headingley for the second time this season, having won 22-18 in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

