News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
52 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Hull FC are back at Headingley on Friday, seven weeks after inflicting Rohan Smith’s first - and so far only - home defeat as Leeds Rhinos coach.

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The visitors have lost all six games since that 22-18 success in February, a run which has seen them slip to second from bottom in Betfred Super League.

In contrast, Rhinos’ form has picked up and they are aiming to complete back-to-back wins for only the second time this year, having staged an outstanding comeback against Huddersfield Giants last time out. Here’s a scene-setter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Betfred Super League round nine.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right and Hull's Tony Smith are interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks before the sides' meeting at Headingley in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right and Hull's Tony Smith are interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks before the sides' meeting at Headingley in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right and Hull's Tony Smith are interviewed by Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks before the sides' meeting at Headingley in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Where and when?

Venue: Headingley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Date: Friday, April 14.

Time: 8pm.

Former Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe scored against his old club when Hull won at Headingley seven weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Former Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe scored against his old club when Hull won at Headingley seven weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Former Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe scored against his old club when Hull won at Headingley seven weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull’s star man: Liam Sutcliffe made 192 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2013 to last year, becoming known as one of the competition’s most versatile players. He joined Hull as a centre, but injury problems mean he could be in the halves for his second return to Headingley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
First team forward to feature in Leeds Rhinos' reserves as wingers suffer injury...

Key battle: Rohan Smith will be looking to instil some consistency into Rhinos following their good win over Huddersfield on Easter Sunday. Rhinos need to prove they can back up one good performance with another, but in the opposite corner Hull boss Tony Smith - Rohan’s uncle - faces an even tougher challenge, getting his side up from last week’s home derby drubbing and ending a losing run which has dragged them into a relegation battle.

Previous meeting: February 24, 2023. Super League round two. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 3), Hull 22 (Tries Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor. Goals Clifford 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,140.

Hull are visiting Headingley for the second time this season, having won 22-18 in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Hull are visiting Headingley for the second time this season, having won 22-18 in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull are visiting Headingley for the second time this season, having won 22-18 in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Verdict: Rhinos have failed in similar circumstances twice this year, losing after a good win. They need to start stringing a run of positive results together, so it is a big game and will provide an indication of whether they can push for a top-four spot. Hull will surely be better than they were in the 40-0 loss at Hull KR on Good Friday, but they have key players unavailable and Leeds, who are close to full strength, will win if they play well.

Related topics:RhinosLiam SutcliffeSuper LeagueHeadingleyHull FC