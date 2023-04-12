Smith has also revealed Derrell Olpherts is sidelined with a calf muscle injury, while fellow winger David Fusitu’a will be out of action for longer than expected with his ankle problem.

Gannon has not played since suffering concussion against Friday’s opponents Hull at Headingley on February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given the all-clear by a specialist several weeks ago, but Rhinos have taken time to work on his tackle technique and build up his strength in the gym.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ second string play Hull in a curtain raiser to the Betfred Super League showdown between the clubs and Smith confirmed: “Morgan will play some game time in the reserves on Friday.”

Olpherts was thought to have been dropped for last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants after a tough evening in the previous game at Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is not included in the initial 21 for this week and Smith revealed: “Derrell got a calf injury very early in the game against Hull KR. He has been injured, that’s why he hasn’t made the last two squads.”

Morgan Gannon. Picture by Steve Riding.

Fusitu’a limped off early in the game in East Yorkshire and was expected to be out of action for up to two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, though, said: “Fus had surgery last week. That will be a 10-12-week injury, rather than six-eight which we thought was the initial prognosis.

“He is disappointed, but he also understands that’s what can happen in the game. He is going to use this period to reboot and rebuild and come back for the back end of the season.

“He’ll bring us some energy and fresh enthusiasm as the competition gets a little more tight, which might be a great attribute for us.”