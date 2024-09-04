Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Headingley finale v Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 09:17 BST
Leeds Rhinos fielded an unchanged 17 last week for the first time in more than a year, but that might not be the case on Friday.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in coach Brad Arthur’s initial squad for the visit of Hull FC, after missing four games with a rib injury. If he gets the all-clear, the number eight is likely to feature in the 17 and, following a poor team performance at London Broncos, Arthur could be considering other changes.

Apart from Oledzki, the players vying for a call-up to the matchday side have limited first team appearances under their belt and the coach will have to decide between sticking with experience and giving youth a chance in a game Leeds must win to keep their play-off hopes alive. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One of the few Rhinos players to come out of last week's game with credit.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

One of the few Rhinos players to come out of last week's game with credit. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Set for his final appearance at AMT Headingley.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Set for his final appearance at AMT Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Has played in Leeds' last 12 games after returning from injury.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Has played in Leeds' last 12 games after returning from injury. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Will want a big finish to the season as he aims to secure an England place in the test series v Samoa.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Will want a big finish to the season as he aims to secure an England place in the test series v Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Alfie Edgell has been doing a solid job on the left-wing and will be favourite to continue, but it may be an opportunity for Brad Arthur to have a look at Lumb, who scored two tries on debut at Hull in April.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

Alfie Edgell has been doing a solid job on the left-wing and will be favourite to continue, but it may be an opportunity for Brad Arthur to have a look at Lumb, who scored two tries on debut at Hull in April. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

