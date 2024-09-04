Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in coach Brad Arthur’s initial squad for the visit of Hull FC, after missing four games with a rib injury. If he gets the all-clear, the number eight is likely to feature in the 17 and, following a poor team performance at London Broncos, Arthur could be considering other changes.
Apart from Oledzki, the players vying for a call-up to the matchday side have limited first team appearances under their belt and the coach will have to decide between sticking with experience and giving youth a chance in a game Leeds must win to keep their play-off hopes alive. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
One of the few Rhinos players to come out of last week's game with credit. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Set for his final appearance at AMT Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Has played in Leeds' last 12 games after returning from injury. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Will want a big finish to the season as he aims to secure an England place in the test series v Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
Alfie Edgell has been doing a solid job on the left-wing and will be favourite to continue, but it may be an opportunity for Brad Arthur to have a look at Lumb, who scored two tries on debut at Hull in April. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
