Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Catalans Dragons: gallery

There will be changes to the team when Leeds Rhinos take on unbeaten Catalans Dragons at Headingley on Saturday.

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:52 GMT

James Bentley is suspended, Luis Roberts, who was also among the substitutes for last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers, has been omitted from Rhinos’ initial squad and Kruise Leeming drops out of the 21 ahead of his impending move to Gold Coast Titans

Coach Rohan Smith revealed there has been some illness in the camp this week and several “bumps and bruises” from the derby setback, while Wakefield Trinity’s request to take full-back Luke Hooley on a short-term loan was turned down.

Hooley, winger Liam Tindall and stand-off/scrum-half Jack Sinfield have been drafted into the provisional squad, which hints at possible changes in the outside-backs or pivots.

Corey Johnson, 18th man at the Jungle, could cover at hooker and Sam Walters and James Donaldson – who were unused reserves last week – remain in contention to bolster the middle-unit. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

Luke Hooley is now available, but if he's fit - and not needed to play elsewhere - Myler remains first-choice full-back.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Luke Hooley is now available, but if he's fit - and not needed to play elsewhere - Myler remains first-choice full-back. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The former Castleford man had a tough time last week and his place might be under threat, but he is a metre-maker which is something Rhinos need with Ash Handley still sidelined.

2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts

The former Castleford man had a tough time last week and his place might be under threat, but he is a metre-maker which is something Rhinos need with Ash Handley still sidelined. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Likely to continue, fitness permitting.

3. Centre: Nene MacDonald

Likely to continue, fitness permitting. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Two games into his comeback, it might be time for him to play the full 80.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Two games into his comeback, it might be time for him to play the full 80. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

