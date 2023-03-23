Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Catalans Dragons: gallery
There will be changes to the team when Leeds Rhinos take on unbeaten Catalans Dragons at Headingley on Saturday.
James Bentley is suspended, Luis Roberts, who was also among the substitutes for last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers, has been omitted from Rhinos’ initial squad and Kruise Leeming drops out of the 21 ahead of his impending move to Gold Coast Titans
Coach Rohan Smith revealed there has been some illness in the camp this week and several “bumps and bruises” from the derby setback, while Wakefield Trinity’s request to take full-back Luke Hooley on a short-term loan was turned down.
Hooley, winger Liam Tindall and stand-off/scrum-half Jack Sinfield have been drafted into the provisional squad, which hints at possible changes in the outside-backs or pivots.
Corey Johnson, 18th man at the Jungle, could cover at hooker and Sam Walters and James Donaldson – who were unused reserves last week – remain in contention to bolster the middle-unit. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.