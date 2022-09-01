Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand-off Blake Austin (hip) and forwards Cameron Smith (leg) and James Donaldson (knee) have been recalled to a 21-man squad after injury.

Winger Ash Handley is available after missing Monday’s 32-18 defeat at Catalans Dragons to stay in England with his partner Harriet, who is expecting their first child and scrum-half Aidan Sezer returns after suspension.

Rhinos came away from France with no major new injuries or suspensions, but David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Tom Holroyd, Bodene Thompson and Max Simpson remain on the casualty list.

Cameron Smith is back in Rhinos' squad. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Tigers are without Danny Richardson whose knee injury, suffered in Monday’s 50-10 home loss to Salford Red Devils, left them with no specialist half-backs.

Prop Liam Watts will begin his sixth ban of the season, but Daniel Smith could return and Sam Hall, Cain Robb and Jason Qareqare are also included in a 19-man squad.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith said: “Ash has been a mainstay in the team all year, shown great leadership and performed well as an individual also.

“Aidan is starting to get a bit of form and rhythm and flow into his game after a couple of disruptions.

Tigers are without Danny Richardson who suffered a serious knee injury during Monday's loss to Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is an experienced guy, he knows how to play and he will be ready to jump back in.”

Austin was Rhinos’ match-winner in their previous home match, against Huddersfield last week and his return would also be a major boost.

“Blake picked up a knock in the warm-up for the Huddersfield game,” Smith said.

“He battled through, but pulled up a bit sore so he wasn’t available for selection on Monday.

Aiden Sezer is back in Rhinos' squad after suspension. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“It’s a hip injury, not a common injury, but he is working hard on his rehab’.”

Smith has missed the past two games and Donaldson’s last appearance was in Rhinos’ comeback win at Catalans in July.

Muizz Mustapha, who was a substitute on Monday, drops out.

Saturday’s winners will qualify for the play-offs and Smith is hopeful Fusitu’a, who will miss a second successive game this weekend, could feature if Rhinos get that far.

“It is responding quite well and he’s feeling quite positive about it, but won’t be ready for this weekend,” he said of the winger’s calf muscle injury.

Radford admitted Tigers are “limping into this game” and their lack of half-backs is a major concern.

“We are down to options five and six,” he said.

“When you’re that far down the pecking order you know you’re going to be in for a bit of bother in the fluency you play with and your kicking game as well.

“It’s not just the kick itself, it’s putting yourself in a position to kick.

“To go to the biggest pitch on the planet with no kicking game is another challenge we are going to have to face.”

Of Watts’ absence, Radford added: “Wattsy has missed half the year so that’s not something new to us.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, C Smith, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker.