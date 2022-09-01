Inside rugby league: Fixture pile-up, match review panel's secret plan and winner takes all

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main topic of discussion is how on earth players put through such a ridiculously testing fixture schedule can be expected to perform well for England when the World Cup begins next month?

After the hosts inevitably fail on the big stage and the inquest begins, the reasons won’t be difficult to find.

It seems playing two matches over a long weekend won’t happen next year but, while that stable door is being shut, the horse has not only bolted but also gone to live in a nearby field, had a long and happy career giving pony rides to orphans and is now heading for the knacker’s yard.

England coach Shaun Wane's players have endured a long domestic season. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Whoever came up with the idea of ending the regular campaign with four games in 16 days needs to be sat down in a corner and given a stern talking to.

When the competition should be at its most intense, as the play-offs begin, the quality of rugby will inevitably dip because players are either injured, exhausted or both.

Perhaps that’s the real reason behind all the suspensions this season. The match review panel are maybe doing England a favour by giving players a much-needed rest.

In which case, expect Liam Watts to be one of the first names on coach Shaun Wane’s teamsheet.

Castleford's Liam Watts, who has been banned six times this year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The Castleford Tigers prop is now beginning his SIXTH ban of 2022, all for relatively minor, grade A or B, incidents.

If ever there was an argument against suspensions for less serious offences, Watts is it. Clearly, they aren’t acting as a deterrent, so maybe fines would have more of an impact.

Hopefully the governing body can work with Watts and Tigers to eradicate the issues he’s having, because half a dozen bans in one season is beyond a joke.

Across the game there have been calls for the match review panel to apply common sense, particularly at a time of year when clubs are down to the bare bones because of injuries.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin, left and Bureta Faraimo of Castleford Tigers will both be hoping to salvage something from a disappointing season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That hasn’t gone down well with everyone, with some involved in the sport pointing out that what was a ban three months ago should still be a ban now. Otherwise, where’s the fairness?

That’s also a valid point but the approach next year should be aimed at trying to keep players on the pitch as much as possible while also taking action against serious misconduct.

The same applies to referees, who can’t win either way. When Leeds beat Huddersfield Giants last week, four players were sin-binned, three of them incorrectly according to the review panel.

That clearly isn’t good enough but in Perpignan on Monday the referee, Robert Hicks, was criticised by fans, on at least two occasions, for not brandishing a card - one of which resulted in a one-match ban. The latter approach is preferable. Player safety should be the primary concern but rugby is best played with 13 against 13.

Match officials and the judiciary don’t have it easy - they are treading a fine line - but it would be nice to see more consistency next year. It must be galling for players sin-binned, or sent-off, in error.

Both Rhinos and Giants scored a try against 12 men last week, following a card which should not have been issued.

To even things up, maybe there should be some sort of points system so if a player is dismissed unfairly, he or she gets some credit the next time they are charged by the review panel.

With one round remaining, most of the big issues have been decided, which gave the likes of St Helens and Wigan Warriors an opportunity to rest players for their second game in four days, on Monday.

Saints were no doubt relieved Wakefield Trinity were already safe from relegation, otherwise they may have felt obliged to play a full-strength team.

Others haven’t had the opportunity but the top teams have earned the right through their performances over the season as a whole.

There is still one prize up for grabs.