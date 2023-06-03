Rhinos are without three players from the side which started last week’s golden-point defeat to St Helens and another senior man has also joined their casualty list.

Centre Harry Newman (hamstring), scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and stand-off/second-row Morgan Gannon (ankle) are all facing a long layoff after being hurt during the first half eight days ago.

Rhinos had been expected to welcome back forward Zane Tetevano, who completed a two-game ban last week, but he misses out because of what coach Rohan Smith described as a “health concern”.

Blake Austin and James Bentley could return from injury for Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Several other players were limping at the end of the loss to Saints and Smith said: “There has been a few on lighter duties in practice, but they’ve all recovered, seemingly, pretty good. We’ll do a last check, but we think everyone will have come through pretty well.”

Stand-off Blake Austin is back in Rhinos’ initial squad after missing two games with a calf muscle injury and second-rower James Bentley, who has not played since failing a head injury assessment against Wigan three weeks ago, could also feature.

Full-back Luke Hooley, winger Liam Tindall, three-quarter Luis Roberts and second-row Leon Ruan retain their place in the squad after not featuring last week and teenage outside-back Alfie Edgell is included for the first time.

Jason Qareqare has returned from a loan spell at Bradford and could feature for Tigers this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers coach Andy Last will select from the 17 beaten at Huddersfield Giants last weekend, plus hooker Cain Robb, centre Mahe Fonua, prop George Griffin and wing Jason Qareqare, who has been recalled from loan at Bradford Bulls.

Former Leeds centre/second-row Alex Sutcliffe, who was an unused squad member last Friday, is set to play on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers at Toulouse on Saturday.

Prop Nathan Massey is in doubt with a shoulder problem, but Griffin could return from a sternum injury.

Half-back Danny Richardson (knee), full-back Niall Evalds (pectoral muscle), wing Greg Eden (calf) and prop Albert Vete (calf) remain on the long-term injury roster.

Tigers' Greg Eden and Leeds' Zane Tetevano, left, will both miss this weekend's derby. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Johnson, Ruan, Edgell.

Castleford Tigers: from Turner, Fonua, Faraimo, Widdop, Miller, Lawler, McShane, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hall, Qareqare, Watts.