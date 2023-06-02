Here’s who is unavailable for Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers, why they are out and when they could be back.

David Fusitu’a

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He underwent surgery and was expected to be missing for up to three months.

Aidan Sezer is facing five-six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Harry Newman

Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens last week and is facing a 10-12-week layoff.

Aidan Sezer

Damaged a hamstring in the opening five minutes against Saints and will be out of action for five-six weeks.

Zane Tetevano has been stood down indefinitely because of a health concern. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Zane Tetevano

Has been ruled out “indefinitely” with what coach Rohan Smith described as a “health concern”.

Sam Lisone

The prop has missed Rhinos’ past two games with a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for another fortnight.

Harry Newman has a hamstring injury and could be off the field for 12 weeks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Morgan Gannon

Having missed two months following a failed head injury assessment, Gannon was four games into his return when he sustained an ankle injury against Saints. He will have surgery and be unavailable for eight-10 weeks.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Jack Sinfield

The teenage half-back was concussed against Salford Red Devils three weeks ago and is also being given a break for academic exams.

Player on loan: