Radford doesn’t expect major changes to how Leeds play, but is wary of a ‘new coach bounce’.

“I genuinely don’t know,” Radford said of whether it is a good or bad time to play Rhinos.

Lee Radford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I know Leeds played Bradford after [Dave] Furner went and Rich took over and they suffered another loss, but notoriously when a coach goes you usually get a spike from the players that are still there.

“It is a difficult one, but I think it’s just about us going there and performing to our capabilities and being as good as we possibly can.”

Radford denied Leeds’ change of coach has made his side’s preparations more difficult.

He said: “I don’t think you can change anything in a week, so it’s whether those players are mentally a little bit refreshed with a new coach in there and inspired by a new coach.

“The actual shape and structure, I think, will be very similar to what they’ve been playing these last five or six weeks.”

Of Agar’s decision to step down, Radford said: “I was surprised, a little bit - and sympathy, definitely.

“I know Rich, I have been coached by him and I know how hard he works. He is a very knowledgeable bloke and I know how many hours he puts into the job. He is meticulous in his approach and you sympathise with a fellow coach all the time, because you know how stressful it can be when you’re not getting the results.

“They are in the same league spot as we are, but what I will say is there’s a bounce around these things. We are of the opinion when we get some quality back on the field and we are performing like we can, we’ll come out the other end of it.

“What we have got to try and impose on Leeds on Saturday is put them under as much pressure as we possibly can and be clinical in what we do.”