Matt Prior will return for Leeds following a one-match ban and Liam Tindall, Jarrod O'Connor and Muizz Mustapha are all included after playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls last week.

Morgan Gannon could be recalled after being left out of the side which lost to Salford Red Devils last Friday, but Zane Tetevano begins a two-match ban.

David Fusitu'a (knee) remains on the casualty list.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has named his first squad as Rhinos' interim-coach. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com

Adam Milner is set to make his first appearance of the season for Tigers and Niall Evalds, Jake Mamo, Liam Watts, Nathan Massey and Liam Sutcliffe are all in contention for a recall.

Cheyse Blair (hand injury) and Brad Martin (suspended) drop out from the team beaten at Wigan Warriors last week.

Rhinos' initial squad is: Jack Walker, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Muizz Mustapha, Liam Tindall.

Tigers' 21 is: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Jordan Turner, Jake Mamo, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Adam Milner, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Mahe Fonua, Tyla Hepi, Alex Sutcliffe, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Gareth O'Brien.

Adam Milner could make his first appearance of the season for Tigers. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.