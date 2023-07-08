Smith’s side were eighth at the start of Betfred Super League round 18, four points and two places adrift of the final spot in the all-important top-six, held by Salford.

Sunday could be pivotal to their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs, with a win cutting the gap to just two points, but defeat leaving them six away with only nine games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have won 46 of the 54 Super League meetings between the sides, but lost twice at Salford last season - in Richard Agar’s last game as coach and Smith’s first.

Coach Rohan Smith celebrates last week's win at Warrington, but insists Rhinos will be starting agianst when they visit Salford on Sunday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

They avenged those later in the campaign and were beaten 22-12 by the Red Devils at Headingley two months ago.

Salford are on the back of a shock defeat at Wakefield Trinity last week and are also desperate for points to strengthen their grip on the final play-off place.

Reflecting on the importance of this week’s clash, Smith said: “They are all big games - clearly for those who watch the ladder, it is a massive one; but there’s a long way to go between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are putting a huge emphasis on each week, because it’s the only week [that matters]. It feels like a long time since our last game so everyone is eager to get out there, make a good account of themselves and take another step forward.”

Rhinos will have to make a key change with stand-off Blake Austin, seen in action at Warrington last week, missing through suspension. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

For only the third time this season, Rhinos are on a two-match winning run, having followed a 54-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants with an impressive 22-6 success at Warrington Wolves last weekend.

But they have yet to win three in a row during 2023 and the coach admitted the past two results will count for nothing this weekend.

“Those performances confirm what we knew,” he insisted. “For some people, that helps them to feel better, but really it’s what you know not what you feel, I think.

Rhinos celebrate Richie Myler's try agianst Salford in May, but they went on to lose the game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Momentum is great until it’s not there. Momentum can shift quickly so it is really important we rebuild each week and restart each contest with the right intentions, start aggressively, with good discipline and be prepared to get in the trenches and work hard together. Momentum doesn’t count for anything once you kick off.”

Both teams have had a long turnaround to Sunday’s game, allowing Salford to get some key players back from injury.

Smith said: “They played Friday and we played Thursday. It is pretty even-stevens there and it is what it is, sometimes it’s good and sometimes you’d rather get out there quicker.”

The downside is a short recovery time before Leeds’ fixture at home to Hull KR - who also play on Sunday - next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been a bunch of great results on the back of short turnarounds in recent times throughout the competition,” Smith noted.

“It is really about how you recover, how you prepare and the mindset going into the next game, rather than how many days you have.”

Salford have lost their last three games, including a 32-6 defeat at bottom club Wakefield last weekend, a fate Leeds suffered two weeks earlier.

But that was with a below-strength team and the home side will be boosted on Sunday by the return of full-back Ryan Brierley, Man of Steel Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers, making them a tougher proposition, according to Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Salford are a quality team,” he warned. “They play a bit differently to everyone else and they are well coached.

“Those guys will run their team and express their identity as a team. Regardless of who is playing for them, they back themselves and try to beat you.

“Their spine combines and plays together, they move the ball play after play and more in yardage than other teams and they have real threat with it as well. They work hard, compete hard and are a good team, with their own identity.

“There’s some mutual respect between the two clubs in the way we go about our rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad