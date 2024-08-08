2 ruled out but star name returns as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Wigan Warriors
Cameron Smith will miss the game after being handed a one-match ban following an incident in last weekend’s loss at Salford Red Devils. Prop Mikolaj Oledzki aggravated a rib injury and is also ruled out.
Winger David Fusitu’a has been recalled to Rhinos’ initial squad after two games on the sidelines with a calf muscle problem. Hooker Corey Johnson and forward Ben Littlewood, who is yet to make a first team appearance, are also back in the 21, with three-quarter Luis Roberts dropping out.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Corey Johsnon, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.
