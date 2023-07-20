Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' top 21 Super League signings whose Headingley career didn't take off

Earlier this month the YEP revealed its list of Leeds Rhinos’ 21 best signings of the Super League era. Now it’s the turn of players whose Leeds career did not hit such great heights.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST

These are not the worst players to feature for the club, some of them had glittering careers elsewhere and one even features on both lists.

But - for reasons including injuries, homesickness, bad luck or in some cases because they weren’t very good - they didn’t make the impact they or the club would have wanted in blue and amber.

For Rhinos’best 21 Super League signings, click here.

A Kiwi who had played for New Zealand Maori, Picchi joined Leeds from Hawkes Bay Unicorns, suffered a shoulder dislocation during his debut - as a substitute - and was released without playing another game.

1. Nathan Picchi (1996)

Photo: Steve Riding

The full-back had an illustrious rugby union career, playing in three World Cups for Tonga, but was less successful in the 13-a-side game, scoring one try and two goals in a brief, nine-game spell with Rhinos.

2. Sateki Tuipolotu (1996)

Photo: Steve Riding

An Australian centre, Bell played in Australia for Cronulla, Western Suburbs, Western Reds and Melbourne Storm before joining Leeds. He dislocated a shoulder in his fourth game for Rhinos and didn’t play again.

3. Paul Bell (2000)

Photo: Steve Riding

The world's best loose-forward of his generation, Clyde - an NRL Hall of Fame member - was good when he played, but injuries limited him to only 15 games in his single season with Leeds.

4. Bradley Clyde (2001)

Photo: James Hardisty

