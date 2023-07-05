Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos' greatest recruits: best 21 signings of the Super League era revealed

More than 200 players have made their debut for Leeds Rhinos since Super League began in 1996.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST

Many of the most successful came through Rhinos’ own youth system, but Leeds have also made some hugely influential signings from rival clubs, both in Europe and Down Under.

Here’s the YEP’s purely subjective choice of Rhinos’ 21 best signings – from outside the club – of the summer era.

Signed from Widnes, the tough forward played only nine games in the second half of the 1996 season, but his experience and competitive nature was crucial to Leeds avoiding relegation.

1. David Hulme (21)

1. David Hulme (21)

Similar to Hulme, the Papua New Guinea hooker was an emergency signing as Rhinos battled to avoid the drop, in 2016. He scored six tries in 10 games and was instrumental in keeping Leeds up.

2. James Segeyaro (20)

2. James Segeyaro (20)

Joined Leeds from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2018 season and endured some dark days, but was player of the year in his first season and Lance Todd Trophy winner three years ago.

3. Richie Myler (19)

3. Richie Myler (19)

New chief executive Gary Hetherington made Farrell, who he had worked with at Sheffield Eagles, one of his first signings for Leeds, in 1997. Particularly under coach Graham Murray, he was a key member of a fearsome pack.

4. Anthony Farrell (18)

4. Anthony Farrell (18)

