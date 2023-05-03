Though visitors Salford have the edge and will begin round 11 in fifth spot, victory could see Rhinos climb into the play-off places.

Aside from that is the added spice of a potential head-to-head between two of the best young front-rowers in the European game, Leeds’ Tom Holroyd and Salford rival Tyler Dupree.

They came through the age groups together at Halifax community club Siddal and were teammates in Rhinos’ academy.

Tom Holroyd charges away to score for Rhinos against Hull last month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The pair were both promoted into Rhinos’ full-time squad in 2019, the year after Holroyd’s Super League debut, but Dupree was released at the end of the following season, without having made a first team appearance.

After spells with Oldham and Widnes, he joined Salford Red Devils in May, 2022 and made his England debut, alongside Holroyd, just 11 months later.

A week after helping their country to a 64-0 win over France, they will be on opposite sides for the first time on Friday evening.

“I am really pleased for him,” Holroyd said of Dupree’s England elevation. “I played with Tyler at Siddal when we were both about eight years old.

Tom Holroyd made his England Test debut agianst France last weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Me, Tyler and Morgan [Smithies, who also made his full England debut against France] all played together so it’s quite an honour to be on the field with those guys.”

Dupree, along with Holroyd, has been one of the form front-rowers in Super League and the pair will go from teammates to opponents when Rhinos bid to respond following the defeat at Leigh Leopards two weeks earlier.

Holroyd insisted: “He is a good player, definitely a stand-out for Salford, so it will be good to go up against him. It will be a challenge, we need to bounce back, but I believe we’ve got the players to do it.”

Holroyd is set to continue his ever-present record for Leeds this season and will be on a high from his experience with England.

Tyler Dupree on the ball for England against France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was good, especially the score we got,” he reflected. “It was a lifelong dream and I was just happy to get on the field, never mind us putting on a performance like that. I was made up.”

The Leeds man was named in an initial 40-man squad and was told a few days before the match he would be making his Test debut.

The England call up came just 10 games into his comeback season after he spent the whole of 2022 on the sidelines, because of two injury setbacks and a long suspension.

“I was surprised,” he admitted of being named in coach Shaun Wane’s starting 13. To be honest, I’ve just been trying to look after myself and get on the field and enjoy it after such a long break. To go out and represent my country is an absolute honour.”

Holroyd, 22, is confident time spent in the England camp will benefit him now he’s back with Rhinos. But he stressed: “I think I am professional day to day anyway.

“Coming into [the England squad] and being around lads who are likewise, it has been a good experience.

“I’ll take it into Leeds and personally I’ll take a lot from it, reflecting on how far things have changed in 12 months.

“It is quite crazy to be representing my country, I am absolutely made up. Hopefully I can stay injury-free and have a good year.”

Wane fielded a young squad against France, with many of his front-line players not featuring. Front-rowers Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Matty Lees, Leeds’ Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Burgess and veteran Chris Hill could all be available for this autumn’s Test series against Tonga, but last week’s selection suggests Holroyd is in Wane’s mind for the 2025 World Cup in France.

“I want to play for England at any opportunity that’s available,” Holroyd pledged. “It’s down to me to put in the hard yards to get there.”

Having played the first 20 minutes against France and returned for the final 15 Holroyd felt his first Test appearance “went all right”.

He stressed: “I’ve got some work-ons, but that’s not a bad thing to take out of it, that I’ve got some things to work on. I was just happy with the team performance.