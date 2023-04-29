Handley had previously played for England against Combined Nations, but the 64-0 thrashing of France at Warrington on Saturday was his first game at full international level.

Wane hailed Handley as “really good” after the Leeds man not only grabbed a treble himself, but also provided the final pass for all three of captain George Williams’ touchdowns.

“I was chuffed with him,” Wane said. “The way he spoke in meetings, he was a really good leader. I have been really, really impressed with him, I thought he was outstanding.”

Ash Handley jumps to collect a kick and score his hat-trick try in England's win over France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wane’s new-look England side were far too good for France, running in 11 tries and Wane reflected: “I am really happy.

“There were certain things I wanted them to work on and they've delivered. It was outstanding and I'm very proud to have 13 debuts; the young kids have had their chance and you've seen the benefits.

“It was a really young team and I've been really impressed with how we've adapted. It just shows how strong we are; with players to come back, World Cup players, things are good and Super League head coaches and chief executives deserve all the credit.”

Rob Burrow's children, Macy, Jackson and Maya hand the match ball to referee Liam Moore before England's win over France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

England will face Tonga in a three-Test series - including a game at Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium - at the end of this season.

“It is set up for a really tough series,” Wane predicted. “The players who played [against France] have really stamped their names on the positions.

“Depending on how they play in their Super League teams, they've got a really good chance of staying in the squad.”

France also had a much-changed lineup from the team which lost 42-18 to England at last year’s World Cup and coach Laurent Frayssinous felt the result was a “reality check”.

England coach Shaun Wane is interviewed by Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who was working for Sky TV. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

He said: “The scoreboard Is pretty tough, it’s a shattered dressing room, but it’s where we are.

“It’s a learning curve for a few kids. The England boys play week-in, week-out in Super League - we have some young players who either play in the French competition or the Championship.

“We’ll keep on working and we’ll take our medicine and just make sure next time we handle the situation and the situation better.