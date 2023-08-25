There’s no great secret to prop Tom Holroyd’s success for Leeds Rhinos this season. He is simply playing with a smile on his face.

Holroyd has featured in 20 of Rhinos’ 23 competitive games this season, which is comfortably a personal best.

After making his first team debut in 2018, he had just 29 senior matches under his belt going into this year and reached double figures only once, in 2021 when he made 16 appearances.

He had his fair share of injury problems, but the 2022 campaign was the toughest of his career so far, beginning when he suffered long-term ankle damage in a January pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers.

Tom Holroyd uses Headingley's sprinkler system to cool down after last week's win over Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He returned to the field in May, but was sent-off in his second game back - when he was playing in dual-registration for Bradford Bulls - and handed a 10-game ban.

The week before that was due to expire he tore an elbow ligament in training which led to season-ending surgery.

To bounce back from all that in such impressive style - earning his first England cap in April’s Test against France - was credit to the 22-year-old’s strength of character and means he is making the most of every game this season.

“I am just enjoying playing every single week,” he said. “I am enjoying playing for Leeds and loving my time.

Tom Holroyd storms clear to score for Rhinos against Hull in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I am not the finished product by any means, I have got a lot to learn, but I am just enjoying the process of it.”

Having started against France, Holroyd - who also has five tries to his name - could be in contention for England’s three-Test series against Tonga this autumn, which concludes at Headingley on Saturday, November 4.

“I would like to be considered, but that’s all you can hope for really,” he said. “Hopefully [national coach] —Shaun Wane wants me in his plans.

Tom Holroyd made his England debut agianst France in April. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“It is week on week and the main thing at the minute is us getting where we want to be. All the focus is on that.

“There’s not long left in the season so I’m just looking forward to making the most of it and pushing for that play-off position. It’s definitely still on, we’re all pulling in the right direction and it’s looking positive.”

Last week’s win over Warrington Wolves ended a three-game losing run and Holroyd reckons Rhinos will take some momentum into Sunday at Huddersfield Giants.

“It was a bit of a scrappy game,” he admitted. “But to get the win was the most important thing. We’ll progress on and take what we can from it and we were just happy to get the two points.

“Cam Smith stood out for us and I was impressed with how the lads stuck together and we ground out the win.