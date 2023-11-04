Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Hallliwell expecting 'full-on' battle in England v France wheelchair rugby league Test

A full-on battle is expected when international wheelchair rugby league arrives in Leeds on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The showdown at First Direct Arena is the sport’s first Test match staged in the city and marks England’s return to action following their World Cup final win over this weekend’s opponents France 12 months ago.

Leeds Rhinos star Tom Halliwell captained the side that evening, was named player of the match and scored the winning try. He will lead England again on Sunday and - with no love lost between the world’s two best sides - is preparing for another no holds barred encounter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s going to be full-on and an excellent game to watch.” Halliwell predicted. “It’s going to be fast and ferocious and the skill on show is amazing. France are a great side with great staff behind them and a different philosophy and style of play to us. Their style works for them, ours works for us and it’s all a matter of going out there and putting it on show.”

Most Popular
Skipper Tom Halliwell lifts the Wheelchair RL World Cup following last November's victory over France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.Skipper Tom Halliwell lifts the Wheelchair RL World Cup following last November's victory over France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Skipper Tom Halliwell lifts the Wheelchair RL World Cup following last November's victory over France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Wheelchair rugby league booming ahead of England v France Test says L...

While wheelchair rugby league has been promoted in England for its inclusiveness, the French believe that has gone too far with non-disabled players, they claim, dominating the game and deterring athletes with disabilities.

Their comments after the World Cup final and in a subsequent documentary stoked the flames, but Halliwell insisted England won’t get caught up in a grudge match. He pledged: “We just do what we do. We focus on us and we allow them to do what they want to do. We can have our opinions and they can have theirs. We’ll just focus on what we do best, which is going out there and playing wheelchair rugby league.”

Tickets are still on sale, but a crowd of more than 2,000 is guaranteed and Halliwell admitted captaining England in front of a gate of that size, at an arena venue in his home city, is something he never believed would happen. He said: “I am a proud Leeds lad and to be able to represent and captain my country in my home city is something very special.

Leeds Rhinos' Josh Butler at the First Direct Arena which will host Sunday's wheelchair Test between England and France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos' Josh Butler at the First Direct Arena which will host Sunday's wheelchair Test between England and France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Josh Butler at the First Direct Arena which will host Sunday's wheelchair Test between England and France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It doesn’t feel real, it is going to be special having all my friends and family there, especially having my cousin Josh [Butler, another Rhinos player] on the team as well. No doubt when the national anthem comes on you’ll see tears streaming from my eyes. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Live coverage on BBC 2 is another chance to showcase the sport to a new audience. Halliwell added: “We used to play in car parks so this shows how far we have come. It’s something to be proud of, but I don’t think we need to stop here, we have to keep on going and striving for greatness. We will continue growing the sport to a whole new level, this is just the start for us.”

Halliwell, who was made an OBE following the World Cup triumph, is one of three Leeds men in this weekend’s squad, alongside Butler and Nathan Collins.

England: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Jack Brown (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Butler (Leeds), Nathan Collins (Leeds), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London). Ninth player: Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers).

Tom Halliwell at Headingley with England women's captain Jodie Cunningham and men's star Harry Newman ahead of this weekend's Test triple-header in Leeds. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Tom Halliwell at Headingley with England women's captain Jodie Cunningham and men's star Harry Newman ahead of this weekend's Test triple-header in Leeds. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Tom Halliwell at Headingley with England women's captain Jodie Cunningham and men's star Harry Newman ahead of this weekend's Test triple-header in Leeds. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

France: Lionel Alazard (Montauban), Jeremy Bourson (Catalans Dragons), Damien Dore (Catalans), Florian Guttadoro (Avignon), Julien Penella (Aingirak Euskadi XIII), Arno Vargas (Catalans), Yann Verdi (Avignon), Adrien Zittel (Avignon). Ninth player: Guillaume Mautz (Avignon).

Referee: David Butler. Kick-off: Sunday, 3.15pm at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Related topics:EnglandLeedsFranceDavid Butler