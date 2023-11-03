England Test triple-header in Leeds: TV details and ticket info for England v Wales, Tonga and France
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium stages a double-header on Saturday with England’s women taking on Wales before the men aim to complete a series whitewash against Tonga.
The action then switches indoors to the First Direct Arena on Sunday for a wheelchair rugby league World Cup final rematch when England meet fierce rivals France.
When and where do I tune in for TV coverage?
Saturday’s broadcast begins on BBC 2 at 11.30am, with the women’s Test kicking off 30 minutes later. The action then switches to BBC 1 at 2pm for the men’s game, which begins at 2.30pm.
On Sunday build-up to the wheelchair clash starts at 2.45pm on BBC 2, with the entire game shown live from 3.15pm.
TV’s good, but nothing beats being there.
The RFL are hoping for a packed house at Headingley on Saturday. Seated areas are sold out, but standing tickets are still available for the South Stand and Western Terrace, priced at £25 for adults and £12.50 for under-16s.
A crowd of more than 2,000 is expected the following day. Tickets for the wheelchair Test cost £10 for adults, £7.50 concessions and £5 under-16s.