Leeds will host a trio of rugby league Test matches this weekend, with all three being broadcast live on network TV.

Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium stages a double-header on Saturday with England’s women taking on Wales before the men aim to complete a series whitewash against Tonga.

The action then switches indoors to the First Direct Arena on Sunday for a wheelchair rugby league World Cup final rematch when England meet fierce rivals France.

England women’s captain Jodie Cunningham, men’s player Harry Newman and wheelchair skipper Tom Halliwell are seen at Headingley Stadium ahead of this weekend's three Test in Leeds. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

When and where do I tune in for TV coverage?

Saturday’s broadcast begins on BBC 2 at 11.30am, with the women’s Test kicking off 30 minutes later. The action then switches to BBC 1 at 2pm for the men’s game, which begins at 2.30pm.

On Sunday build-up to the wheelchair clash starts at 2.45pm on BBC 2, with the entire game shown live from 3.15pm.

TV’s good, but nothing beats being there.

The RFL are hoping for a packed house at Headingley on Saturday. Seated areas are sold out, but standing tickets are still available for the South Stand and Western Terrace, priced at £25 for adults and £12.50 for under-16s.