Leeds Rhinos to hold press conference after Rohan Smith exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos will hold a press conference on Thursday following the decision to part company with coach Rohan Smith.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington and sporting director Ian Blease – who started work on Monday – will speak to the media at 11am. Smith’s successor will not be announced at the press conference and the club say the search for a new boss only began today (Wednesday).

Smith’s departure was announced this afternoon after 25 months at the club. His assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix will take Thursday’s final training session of the week and be in charge of the team when they face Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, left and sporting director Ian Blease, who will face the media on Thursday. Picture by James Hardisty.