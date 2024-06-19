Leeds Rhinos to hold press conference after Rohan Smith exit confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chief executive Gary Hetherington and sporting director Ian Blease – who started work on Monday – will speak to the media at 11am. Smith’s successor will not be announced at the press conference and the club say the search for a new boss only began today (Wednesday).
Smith’s departure was announced this afternoon after 25 months at the club. His assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix will take Thursday’s final training session of the week and be in charge of the team when they face Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley the following day.
Smith is the second Betfred Super League coach to lose his job this season, after his uncle Tony was sacked by Hull FC. In a bizarre twist, a member of the same family replaced both on a temporary basis, with Scott Grix’s brother Simon Grix being appointed caretaker-boss at Hull until the end of this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.