Leeds Rhinos to face St Helens as Women's Nines returns to Warrington: Wigan Warriors, Hull KR also feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos, who beat Wigan Warriors 21-8 in last year’s final at Salford Stadium, will need to top their group at Warrington’s Victoria Park on Sunday, May 4, to qualify automatically for finals day. That will be held on Saturday, July 27, at a venue yet to be decided.

Next month’s festival includes all eight Betfred Women’s Super League sides, plus teams from the regional Championships, with the four group winners and two best runners-up going through.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos celebrate winning last year's Women's Nines at Salford. Picture by RFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midlands Women’s Championship sides Telford Raiders and Leamington Royals join Rhinos and Saints in group two. Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie come up against Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards and Widnes Vikings in group one. Group three includes Wigan, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos and Salford Red Devils, while Featherstone Rovers, Barrow Raiders, Cardiff Demons and Hull KR are in group four.