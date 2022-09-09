Leeds Rhinos team news: Watch as fans give Catalans noisy welcome
There was a surprise on Leeds Rhinos’ teamsheet as play-off opponents Catalans Dragons received a warm welcome for their elimination tie on Friday.
Fans set off flares and fireworks as hundreds lined the streets outside the ground to welcome the Perpignan side for their final home game of 2022.
Brad Dwyer, who suffered a knee injury against Castleford last week but travelled to the game, was not included in Leeds’ 17.
Jarrod O’Connor was named as starting hooker with captain Kruise Leeming on the bench.
Harry Newman, who has been on the injured list since last month, did not feature despite being named in the initial 21-man squad.
Liam Tindall replaced injured winger Ash Handley and Morgan Gannon was named in the second-row, in place of Rhyse Martin, who is suspended.
Cameron Smith, a substitute last week, was at loose-forward and James Donaldson returned from injury on a big ben ch also including Sam Walters and Zane Tetevano.