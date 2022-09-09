News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos team news: Watch as fans give Catalans noisy welcome

There was a surprise on Leeds Rhinos’ teamsheet as play-off opponents Catalans Dragons received a warm welcome for their elimination tie on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:11 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:27 pm

Fans set off flares and fireworks as hundreds lined the streets outside the ground to welcome the Perpignan side for their final home game of 2022.

Brad Dwyer, who suffered a knee injury against Castleford last week but travelled to the game, was not included in Leeds’ 17.

Jarrod O’Connor was named as starting hooker with captain Kruise Leeming on the bench.

Brad Dwyer misses out for Rhinos at Catalans. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos fans in Perpignan praised before Catalans play-off

Harry Newman, who has been on the injured list since last month, did not feature despite being named in the initial 21-man squad.

Liam Tindall replaced injured winger Ash Handley and Morgan Gannon was named in the second-row, in place of Rhyse Martin, who is suspended.

Cameron Smith, a substitute last week, was at loose-forward and James Donaldson returned from injury on a big ben ch also including Sam Walters and Zane Tetevano.

Harry NewmanCatalans DragonsBrad DwyerRhyse Martin