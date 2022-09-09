Leeds Rhinos fans in Perpignan praised before Catalans play-off
Leeds Rhinos are in Perpignan preparing for tonight’s (Friday’s) elimination play-off at Catalans Dragons.
The Rhinos players took a chartered flight from Leeds-Bradford Airport on Friday morning and will return immediately after the game, which kicks-off at 8pm UK time.
Also on the flight, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, were around 150 Rhinos staff, corporate backers, media and fans.
Other supporters began arriving in Perpignan as early as Wednesday. Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “It’s great to see so many Rhinos fans over here, especially at such short notice.
"The support all season has been fantastic.”
Though Dewsbury Rams’ Championship fixture at Sheffield Eagles, scheduled for this evening, has been postponed, Rhinos’ tie was given the go ahead because it is being played in France.
Players from both teams will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off.
Fixtures at all levels will also go ahead tomorrow, including Rhinos under-18s play-off against Warrington Wolves at Headingley.