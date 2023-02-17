It took 40 minutes for pre-season optimism to crumble as the hosts powered into a 30-0 lead and in the end Leeds were outplayed in every department. Here’s five - and a half - talking points.

1: Rhinos have become traditional slow starters, losing six of their last eight round one matches and the result at Warrington won’t determine Leeds’ season. As they proved last year, by climbing from relegation danger to the Grand Final, Super League is a marathon rather than a sprint. That said, fans who pay good money to watch their team - in midweek on the other side of the Pennines - deserve better.

2: The way Leeds were overwhelmed in the middle of the field was the biggest worry. Warrington’s pack, particularly Paul Vaughan and ex-Rhinos loan player James Harrison, were excellent and the visitors couldn’t cope. Leeds lacked go-forward, were starved of the ball and ended up chasing shadows. Next week’s opponents Hull FC are another big set so a huge improvement is needed.

Richie Myler's dejected expression tells the story of Rhinos' round one defeat. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

3: Rhinos’ signings didn’t make the impact Warrington’s did, but weren’t the problem. Front-rower Sam Lisone, the highest profile, was clearly off the pace, but wing Derrell Olpherts and prop Justin Sangare, Leeds’ only effective forward, both scored a good try and rookie three-quarter Luis Roberts also did okay. Unfortunately, the team as a whole didn’t look ready for Super League action. A lack of intensity in pre-season games was surely a factor in that.

4: Rhinos lost four of their first eight matches under Rohan Smith last year, then just two of the next 11. The coach has proved he knows what he’s doing and can put things right so while round one was a concern, it’s far too early to panic.

5: Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Mikolaj Oledzki and James Bentley should all be available in the next few weeks following injury. They will make a big difference to Rhinos’ side at a time when others - Lisone for example - are likely to be getting up to speed. That’s another reason to believe things will improve.

5.5: Should have stuck with the pink away kit, though.

Justin Sangare has a solid debut, capped with a try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.