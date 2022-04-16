Giants scored two late tries after Leeds had led by 10 and neither team could find a golden-point winner. Here are five talking points.

1: Point not taken. Any team leading by 10 in the 77th minute should be good enough to hold on and Rhinos weren’t. Credit to Giants for refusing to give in, but Leeds threw a point away. That said, the result doesn’t alter the fact it was, for 80 minutes of the 90, a much improved performance. Disappointing yes, but for the first time in a while there were some promising signs, particularly in terms of Leeds’ finishing and line defence.

2: Pointless. Only rugby league could devise a method of eliminating draws which doesn’t actually do that. With neither team getting particularly close, the game fizzled out in extra-time, which wasn’t what anyone needed at the start of the busy Easter period. It was a fair result. Rhinos deserved a point for their dominance for most of the contest, while Giants did likewise following an incredible fightback.

Rhinos celebrate the try by Morgan Gannon which they thought had won the game against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

3: Close encounters. Rhinos beat Giants by a single point twice in 2020, including once in extra-time and Huddersfield turned the tables at home last year. The sides may not be rivals in the traditional sense, but they certainly produce some thrilling encounters.

4: Luckless. Jack Walker’s hamstring injury is a blow to player and team. Walker has made a strong comeback following two injury-hit years, but now faces another long layoff. He deserves a change of luck, but Richie Myler could be back in action by the end of the month which would be a timely return.

5: Jack Broadbent. After his breakthrough year in 2021, the utility-back has hardly featured this year and second-rower Alex Mellor was preferred at centre against Giants. Injuries could mean he gets an opportunity against Castleford on Monday, but other clubs are keeping an eye on his status at Leeds.

Jack Walker suffered a significant hamstring injury against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.