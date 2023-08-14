Leeds Rhinos talking points as women fall short, men face must-win clash and old boys shine at Wembley

Rhinos were right to give Luke Hooley the green light for an 1895 Cup final appearance at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

After three successive defeats, Leeds’ play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, but some Rhinos players were in action last week and another of the club’s teams has a big game coming up. Here’s five talking points.

1: Many of the Rhinos team were in tears after collecting their Women’s Challenge Cup runners-up medals, but they had nothing to be ashamed of.

Rhinos can play better, but gave a good account of themselves and the difference between the teams at the end was a five-minute spell in the first half when Saints ran in three tries without Leeds being in possession.

Former Rhinos Zak Hardaker, middle and Tom Briscoe, right - pictured alongside Leigh teammate Ben Reynolds - were Wembley winners again in the Challenge Cup finaol against Hull KR. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

It has been a tough season so far for Rhinos who are in transition following captain and scrum-half Courtney Winfield-Hill’s retirement. They also lost two of their best players, Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche, to Australian clubs at the very end of pre-season and a couple more, including England hooker Keara Bennett, were suspended for the final.

So getting to Wembley was an achievement in itself and Rhinos’ young players, in particular, will be better for it.

Former Oulton Raidettes stand-off Caitlin Casey is only 18 and in her debut season in the first team. She had a fine game and looks set for a big future.

And Rhinos had the consolation of Caitlin Beevers’ sensational individual try, which was surely one of Wembley’s best. Better than Martin Offiah in 1994.

Rhinos beat Catalans in last year's Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final and hope to retain the trophy on Sunday against the same opponents. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

2: Allowing Luke Hooley to play at Wembley was the right decision and will pay off for Leeds in the future.

The full-back has been an integral part of Batley Bulldogs’ squad since returning to his former club on dual-registration four months ago, but could have a key role for Leeds over the final six games of the season.

Richie Myler’s long-term injury was unfortunate timing for all concerned and Rhinos considered pulling Hooley out of Bulldogs’ 1895 Cup final squad to focus on this Sunday’s Super League visit of Warrington.

But that would have been tough on Batley and the player, who might not get a similar opportunity in the future.

Hooley had a good game in the defeat by Halifax Panthers and will only be better for the experience of playing on the biggest stage. He couldn’t quite land the touchline conversion which would have sent the final into extra-time, but stepping up to take the attempt, after the final hooter, said a lot about his character.

Most fans had left Wembley by the time the 1895 Cup final kicked off - after the men's match - and that's not an ideal time slot.

But it was a rare opportunity for some lower division stalwarts to play at Wembley and, while the game could be better marketed, none of them will have been overly concerned about the banks of empty seats.

The same applies to the women, playing before the men. The Wembley triple-header might need some tinkering, but it's worth persisting with.

3: After 80 minutes of the men’s Challenge Cup final, Rhinos’ fans were probably glad their side hadn’t got there.

It was far from a classic game, but had a breathtaking finale with Hull KR equalising in the final seconds and Leigh Leopards winning it in golden-point extra-time.

It was refreshing for the sport to have two different teams in the final, but galling for Leeds fans that six of the players on duty, including the last two try scorers, were ex-Rhinos and with at least five of those, it was the club’s decision to let them go.

Leigh winger Tom Briscoe’s try was his eighth at Wembley, six of those against Hull KR, following his nap hand for Rhinos in 2015.

4: Rhinos’ season isn’t quite over, but it will be if they lose to Warrington on Sunday. Though they could still close the four-point gap to sixth place, defeat this week would leave them with too much to do.

Warrington are also desperate for a victory and their recent form is even worse than Rhinos’. Super League is a close competition this year, but the fact both teams are still in with a - theoretical - chance of winning the title says much about the standard.

5: It’s a shame Rhinos’ fifth Sunday game this season coincides with their wheelchair side’s Challenge Cup final against Catalans Dragons in Sheffield.