Batley Bulldogs 10 Halifax Panthers 12: last-gasp missed kick proves crucial in 1895 Cup final

Dual-registered Leeds Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley missed with a touchline conversion attempt after the final hooter as Batley Bulldogs were pipped 12-10 by Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Elliot Kear touches down for Batley, but the 1895 Cu went to Halifax. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Halifax led 12-0 with 15 minutes left and seemed home and dry, but Bulldogs suddenly found their groove and came incredibly close to forcing golden-point extra-time with a thrilling late rally.

In the end, Bulldogs - in their first appearance at Wembley - scored two tries to the Panthers’ one, but Louis Jouffret’s conversion and three penalties won the game for Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooley wasn’t to blame for the defeat; his teammates were quick to console him as Halifax celebated and Batley coach Craig Lingard admitted: “It takes a very brave man to take those kicks.”

Dale Morton scoes Batley's first try in the 1895 Cupo final defeat by Halifax Panthers. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

He said: “Luke has apologised to the guys in the changing room and every single player said there was no need. There’s no hard feeling towards Luke for stepping up and taking the kick.”

The game was a drab affair until Bulldogs finally began to play in the final quarter. Before that, Halifax had been in control, without their dominance showing on the scoreboard.

Halifax’s only try came after just two minutes when hooker Brandon Moore went through a huge gap from acting-half. Jouffret tagged on the extras and added a penalty goal 32 minutes later after he had been tackled high by Sam Kibula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Brandon Pickersgill and Matty Gee were held up over Batley’s line and Adam Gledhill was denied in similar fashion on a rare Bulldogs attack, but chances were at a premium.

Batley's James Brown is tackled by Jack McComb, of Halifax, during the 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com.

Pickersgill made a try-saving tackle on James Meadows early in the second period, but Halifax were content to add to their tally through a couple more penalties by Jouffret - making it 12-0.

A drab game seemed to be petering out when Bulldogs finally came up with a moment of magic. Ben White and Meadows handled, but Josh Hodson came up with the money ball, a terrific offload - when he seemed to be hemmed in - putting Dale Morton over at the corner.

Hooley landed the conversion from wide out with 15 minutes left and his pass sent Elliot Kear in at the corner as Bulldogs kept the ball alive in sensational style following the hooter. Lingard descibed thatas ne of the best tries ever seen at Wembley, but had no complaints about the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Congratulations to Halifax, I thought they thoroughly deserved their victory. They managed the occasion a lot better than we did in the first half.

"It took us a long time to get into the game, we didn’t complete our first four sets and that put us under pressure defensively. When we did get the ball we wee a bit goosed and we didn’t have the impact we needed. In the last 20-25 minutes we got into it and started to do what we said we were going to do, but unfortunatey it was too little too late.”

Batley Bulldogs: Hooley, Morton, Hodgson, Leak, McGowan, Meadows, Woods, Gledhill, White, Brown, Manning, Buchanan, Reilly. Subs Leak, Flynn, Ward, Kibula.

Halifax Panthers: Pickersgill, Saltonstall, McComb, MaizenWalmsley, Jouffret, Woodburn-Hall, Calcott, More, Murray, Kavanagh, Gee, Fairbank. Subs O’Brien, Tangata, Lannon, Laroyer.