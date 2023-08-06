Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Leeds Rhinos suffer shock defeat in final game before Wembley clash with St Helens

Leeds Rhinos will go into Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final on the back of a defeat after a shock 20-16 loss to Huddersfield Giants at Headingley on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Bella Sykes scored on her Rhinos Super League debut, against her former club Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Bella Sykes scored on her Rhinos Super League debut, against her former club Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Bella Sykes scored on her Rhinos Super League debut, against her former club Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Even with many of Rhinos most influential players rested, it was a poor performance against a team who had lost all their previous games this year and been nilled twice by Rhinos.

Huddersfield raced into an 8-0 lead after 15 minutes through a brace of tries by winger Amelia Brown. The rest of the first half was a tale of Rhinos’ missed chances as Izzy Northrop dropped the ball over Giants line and was held up after crossing, as was Lucy Murray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A stunning tackle by Sophie Nuttall kept the gap at the break to eight points and Leeds levelled in the second half after Bella Sykes scored a debut try against her former club and Tasha Gaines touched down from Sam Hulme’s kick.

Read More
Famous Leeds Rhinos names among record-breaking academy intake as 15 star youngs...

But Emma Wilkinson’s try nudged Giants back in front and through debutant Angel Bentley pulled four points back, Brown’s hat-trick try and Ellie Thompson’s second conversion gave the visitors an eight-point advantage.

Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe grabbed a late try for Rhinos, but Eloise Hayward’s fourth missed kick left them four points adrift.

Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall, Hayward, Bentley, Robinson, Moxon, Hulme, Gaines, Anderson, Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Lockwood, Frain, Murray, Northrop. Subs Greening, Sykers, Costello, T Brown.

Huddersfield Giants: Bennett, Coates, Preston, Naidole, A Brown, Townend, Grady, McPherson, Oates, Wilkinson, Thompson, Da Silva, Fisher. Subs Davidson, Armstrong, Arrowsmith, Barker.

Referee: Jayden Covell-Wood (Huddersfield).

Related topics:RhinosHuddersfield GiantsWembleySt HelensHuddersfieldHeadingley