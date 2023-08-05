The latest cohort includes Lore Jones-Buchanan whose father Jamie Jones-Buchanan won seven Super League title-deciders with Leeds and is now a club director.

Four-time Old Trafford champion Matt Diskin’s son Joe Diskin is also among the group who will join Rhinos’ academy squad next year.

The other recruits are Marcus Qareqare, Callum Webster, Alex Cowley, Dylan Hutchinson, Dax Millington, Joe Butterfield, Presley Cassell, Harry Smith, Jayemm Oladipupo, Jacob Stead, Elliott Fox, Harley Thomas and Noah Whittingham.

Rhinos' 2024 academy intake. Back row: Richard Leese (scholarship coach), Simon Bell (head of academy recruitment), Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Elliott Fox, Alex Cowley, Joe Diskin, Harley Thomas, Dylan Hutchinson, Barry Eaton (scholarship scout), Alan Burton (scholarship strength and conditioning coach), Martin Wood (scholarship coach). Front row: Mark Butterill (scholarship head coach), Callum Webster, Jacob Stead, Noah Whittingham, Joe Butterfield, Presley Cassell, Lore Jones-Buchanan, Jayemm Oladipupo, Dax Millington, John Bastian (head of youth). Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Seven of the new signings are from the Lock Lane community club, including centre Qareqare who was Rhinos scholarship’s top try scorer this year, with 10. He is the younger brother of Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare.

Loose-forward Webster, who played most of his junior rugby for Oulton Raiders before moving to Lock Lane, scored six tries in five games for Leeds this season.

Whittingham, a second-rower, also made the switch from Oulton to Lock Lane this year and is joined in the new intake by hooker Alex Cowley, half-back Dylan Hutchinson, winger Dax Millington and prop Joe Butterfield.

Butterfield spent almost a year on the sidelines through injury, but battled back to make five appearances for Leeds’ under-16s at the end of their season.

He said: “It has been a hard journey so far and a long journey with my injury as well. The two years I've been in the scholarship have been great.

"Even though I missed out on a year between playing at the start of the 2022 season and the end of this season, the lads have all been great to play with.

“The fact so many players that are moving up have played at Lock Lane gives a good representation for the club. We have all been through the system together so far so we know each other really well and I’m looking forward to the next years in the academy with them.”

Loose-forward Cassell, half-back Smith, prop Oladipupo and loose-forward Stead helped Bradford club West Bowling win the under-16s BARLA National Cup last month.

Cassell, who captained Rhinos’ scholarship this year, said: “I can't thank the coaches on the scholarship enough for where they've got me.

“When I first joined, I wasn't the greatest of players, but they've shaped me into the player I am now.

“I'm not at the top of my individual performance, I've got a lot of work to do but I’m excited for the challenge and working with [academy coach] Tony Smith.

“I've heard he's a good coach so I’m excited to play under him and continue to work hard.”

He added: “It has been a big season, not just for me personally but for the scholarship.

“We couldn't quite go unbeaten but I've worked hard and I think it's just the start of the challenge now.”

Leeds side Stanningley are represented by hooker Elliott Fox and prop Jones-Buchanan.

Dewsbury Celtic full-back Harley Thomas finished this year with six scholarship tries and 15 goals. Full-back Diskin, who played most of his junior rugby for Dewsbury Moor before switching to Celtic in 2023, also scored six tries.

Rhinos’ head of youth John Bastian said: “It is fantastic to see so many talented young players making the next step in their rugby league journey with us.

“We want every one of these players to have a purpose at Leeds Rhinos and challenge themselves to be a first-grade player.

“There are challenges these guys will face, both mentally and physically. The club has always been a huge advocate of youth development going back 30, 40 or 50 years. I think investing in homegrown players is important for the game in this country and the supporters recognise and connect with these local players and have pride in our youth development.”

Mark Butterill, Rhinos’ scholarship head coach described the 15 signings as a “really strong cohort”.

He said: That's testimony to John Bastian, Simon Bell and Barry Eaton because they've done the spade work and been out there on a Sunday morning at junior matches looking out for players to join our pathway.

“When players move up, you have an emotional attachment to them. They've been two years of my life, not just at training on a Wednesday and Friday but every day of the week through text messages with parents and individual one on ones.