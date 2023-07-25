Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos suffer huge blow ahead of Women's Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos’ hopes of winning the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup have suffered a huge setback.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:15 BST- 1 min read

Prop Kaiya Glynn and England hooker Keara Bennett will both miss the Wembley clash with St Helens on August 12 after failing to get a two-match ban overturned.

The pair were suspended after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade D dangerous throw in the 12-12 draw at York Valkyrie on July 16.

Unlike men’s Super League matches, the game was reviewed on the following Thursday and the suspensions were deferred for a week to allow for an appeal.

Keara Bennett, third Rhinos player from left, celebrates as the final whistle sounds in last week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.Keara Bennett, third Rhinos player from left, celebrates as the final whistle sounds in last week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.
Keara Bennett, third Rhinos player from left, celebrates as the final whistle sounds in last week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan. Picture by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

That meant the pair could play in last Sunday’s semi-final win over Wigan Warriors, when Bennett was player of the match.

But, because Leeds don’t play this week, they will miss a Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants on August 6 and the final six days later.

Speaking after the semi-final, Rhinos coach Lois Forsell said she felt there were “good grounds to appeal”.

Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn is tackled by Alyx Bridge, of St Helens, during last month's Nines semi-final. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn is tackled by Alyx Bridge, of St Helens, during last month's Nines semi-final. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Kaiya Glynn is tackled by Alyx Bridge, of St Helens, during last month's Nines semi-final. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Tara Jane Stanley, who was the York player on the end of the dangerous throw, was not badly injured and played in Valkyrie’s semi-final defeat by Saints last Saturday.

The Rhinos women faced the same punishment for a grade D offence as male Super League players, despite their season being significantly shorter.

