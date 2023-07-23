Amy Hardcastle leads the celebrations after Rhinos beat Wigan to book a trip to Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are through to face St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup showpiece on Saturday, August 12, after a tense 16-4 semi-final defeat of Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday.

Hardcastle, who scored Leeds’ opening try, was a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens in 2021 and when they retained the trophy against Rhinos last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am emotional thinking about it,” she admitted. “For me at 34, to be able to say I have played at Wembley, I think when I am there is when it will feel real.

Rhinos celebrate their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I am in a bit of a dream at the moment. It is surreal that in a few weeks’ time we will be walking out of that tunnel, making history.”

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell admitted to being “frustrated” with her side’s first half performance against a team they beat 52-0 in a league match two weeks ago - but insisted she never felt they would lose the semi-final.

“We definitely did it tough,” she said. “We knew Wigan were going to come with intent and they can be really proud of their efforts.

Amy Hardcastle touches down to open the semi-final scoring for Leeds against Wigan. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took us a bit of time to get going, but defensively we were much better in the second half than the first and that’s where the game was won.

“”We know the longer we stay in a game, we are going to find a way to win. We were patient, but also not firing early doors.”

Leeds who lifted the Cup in 2018 and 2019 - have a much-changed side from the one which won Super League title last year and Forsell reckons a Wembley appearance is reward for the work put in since pre-season.