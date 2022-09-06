Leeds Rhinos star up for major Super League award: Hull KR and St Helens also nominated

Other nominees, selected by the England Performance Unit, are Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis and St Helens back Jack Welsby, who won the award last year.

Gannon, 18, made his Rhinos debut last season and has cemented his place this year, scoring six tries in 24 appearances.

The second-rower has also retained his place in the England Knights squad ahead of their internationals this autumn.

Leeds Rhinos' Morgan Gannon has been nominated for Super League young player of the year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The winner will be announced at the Man of Steel awards dinner at Headingley on Monday, September 19.