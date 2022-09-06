News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Rhinos star up for major Super League award: Hull KR and St Helens also nominated

Leeds Rhinos’ teenage forward Morgan Gannon is on a three-strong shortlist for Betfred Super League’s young player of the year.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:18 pm

Other nominees, selected by the England Performance Unit, are Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis and St Helens back Jack Welsby, who won the award last year.

Gannon, 18, made his Rhinos debut last season and has cemented his place this year, scoring six tries in 24 appearances.

The second-rower has also retained his place in the England Knights squad ahead of their internationals this autumn.

Leeds Rhinos' Morgan Gannon has been nominated for Super League young player of the year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Most Popular

The winner will be announced at the Man of Steel awards dinner at Headingley on Monday, September 19.

Other honours to be presented on the evening include top try scorer, top tackler, Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League, Betfred coach of the year and the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Morgan GannonSuper LeagueSt HelensHull KR