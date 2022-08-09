Leeds Rhinos star has ban reduced

Leeds Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer has had his suspension halved on appeal.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:06 pm

Sezer was set to miss two games after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade C trip in Rhinos’ win over Salford Red Devils last Sunday.

But a tribunal on Tuesday downgraded the offence to B and imposed a one-match ban.

Sezer will miss Friday’s trip to Hull KR, but is available for the visit of Warrington Wolves seven days later.

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin accepted his one-game suspension for grade A dangerous contact against Salford and teammate David Fusitu’a opted not to challenge a two-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle.

Aidan SezerRhyse MartinSalford Red DevilsRFL