Leeds Rhinos star has ban reduced

Sezer was set to miss two games after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade C trip in Rhinos’ win over Salford Red Devils last Sunday.
But a tribunal on Tuesday downgraded the offence to B and imposed a one-match ban.
Sezer will miss Friday’s trip to Hull KR, but is available for the visit of Warrington Wolves seven days later.
Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin accepted his one-game suspension for grade A dangerous contact against Salford and teammate David Fusitu’a opted not to challenge a two-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle.