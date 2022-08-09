Leeds Rhinos star has ban reduced

Sezer was set to miss two games after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade C trip in Rhinos’ win over Salford Red Devils last Sunday.

But a tribunal on Tuesday downgraded the offence to B and imposed a one-match ban.

Sezer will miss Friday’s trip to Hull KR, but is available for the visit of Warrington Wolves seven days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.