Leeds Rhinos star 'confident' after new injury blow: Caitlin Beevers hopeful of playing return in 2026

Leeds Rhinos’ England star Caitlin Beevers is confident of being back on the field next season despite a huge injury scare.

The team captain suffered knee damage during Rhinos’ Women’s Super League semi-final defeat at Wigan Warriors last month. That was just her third game back after more than a year on the sidelines with a similar injury.

Beevers, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Saturday, has been a member of Rhinos’ squad since their first season in 2018 and is a two-time winner of both the Challenge Cup and Super League, as well as being capped 12 times by England. Speaking for the first time about her latest setback, Beevers insisted she is “very confident” of making a playing return in 2026.

Caitlin Beevers training with Leeds Rhinos before her latest knee injury. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The centre said: “I’ve had a scan and it has come back with a pcl [posterior cruciate ligament] tear. We’re not too sure of the extent of the tear yet in terms of the grade so we’re looking to go for a consultation and get a specialist’s opinion on the scan - a second opinion - and another scan within four to six weeks to work out what the recovery has been like during this time. I am currently in a brace and resting and hopefully it continues to be good news heading into the 2026 pre-season.”

She added: “[Last year] I had a plc [posterolateral corner of the knee] reconstruction and tore my lcl [lateral collateral ligament] and pcl at the same time. It looks like another aggravation to the pcl. There’s some questions around the side of my knee where the plc is and that’s where the consult will come in and put some facts around that bit of my knee.”

Beevers thanked Rhinos for funding her scans and in a message to fans, she insisted: “I’m very confident, I am pleased to be where I am. I appreciate all your well wishes and hopefully you’ll see me back on the pitch in 2026.”