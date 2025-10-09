From 4/10 to 9/10: Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 2025 season

Coach Brad Arthur used 30 players in as many competitive games with three of them not missing a match. Half-back Jake Connor was a Man of Steel nominee and the coaches’ choice as player of the year and both he and James McDonnell were included in the Betfred Super League Dream Team. Full-back Lachie Miller was Rhinos’ fans’ player of the year and his touchdown at Hull KR in July was voted the best try.
Fourth place on the table was an improvement of four places on 2024 and, though they fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs, Leeds beat 10 of their 11 rivals at least once, Catalans Dragons being the exception. Here’s how the YEP rated Rhinos’ players in 2025. Only those who made more than one appearance have been given a mark.
1. Leeds Rhinos 2025 season player ratings
Here's how Leeds Rhinos' players rated during the 2025 season. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)
24 starts, nine tries, 17 goals. Rhinos’ fans’ player of the year, made the most metres and tackle busts in Super League and scored nine tries; an outstanding season 9 Photo: Steve Riding
3. Harry Newman (no 3)
30 starts, 12 tries. Had some quiet games, but ever-present for the first time and posed a big attacking threat for much of the campaign 7 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Ash Handley (no 4)
26 starts, seven tries. Hit by injury late on, but consistently good in a new role at centre, despite often having to look after a rookie winger 8 Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Ryan Hall (no 5)
26 starts, 13 tries. Not as quick as he once was, but his carries in back field were important and he top-scored with 13 tries, including a dramatic late winner v Hull FC 7 Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Brodie Croft (no 6)
25 starts, seven tries. A bit up and down as part of a developing half-back partnership; made a big defensive contribution at times 7 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe