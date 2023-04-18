Iwan Orr is the 11th player on Leeds’ books whose father played in the top-fight.

He made his debut for Rhinos’ reserves, coming off the bench at full-back, when they beat Hull FC at Headingley last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father Danny was a Super League stalwart from 1997 to 2012, beginning and ending his career with Castleford Tigers and also having spells at Wigan Warriors and Harlequins RL.

Rival captains Danny Orr, left of Castleford and Leeds' Kevin Sinfield ahead of the 2011 Challenge Cup semi-final derby. Their sons Iwan and Jack are now teammates at Leeds. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

The half-back played for England and Great Britain and joined Tigers’ coaching staff after hanging up his boots.

He had a spell as caretaker-boss in 2013 and was later an assistant-coach at Salford Red Devils before leaving the sport at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orr, who was linked with a return to Tigers as head coach following Lee Radford’s departure earlier this season, is now training to be a police detective.

His son Iwan was spotted by Rhinos’ former assistant-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan - whose sons Dacx and Lore are in the club’s scholarship - and player Blake Austin, who have been coaching Leeds Beckett University’s rugby league side and signed for the reserves after a spell on trial.

Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield, right, consoles Castleford captain Danny Orr after Leeds' golden-point win in a 2011 Challenge Cup semi-final. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos’ second-string against Hull also included Morgan Gannon - whose father Jim played in Super League for Halifax, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR - and Jack Sinfield, son of Leeds great Kevin Sinfield.

Leeds hooker Jarrod O’Connor is the son of ex-Wigan and Great Britain prop Terry O’Connor.

Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock’s son Lewis signed his first professional contract with Leeds last month. His ex-teammate Lee Smith’s son Kai Taylor-Smith is in Rhinos’ academy.

Lewis Peacock, son of Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock, signed his first professional contract with the club last month. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Diskin - son of another Leeds Grand Final winner, Matt Diskin - made his debut for Rhinos’ under-16s in March and first team squad members Joe Gibbons and Oli Field are both hoping to become second generation Super League players, following in the footsteps of Joe Gibbons and Jamie Field who both played for Leeds in the 1990s.

Elsewhere, 2004 Rhinos Grand Final winner Willie Poching’s son Kobe is on the books at Wakefield Trinity; Bradford Bulls’ Myles Lawford is son onf Dean Lawford who played for Leeds from 1997-2000 and his ex-teammate Anthony Farrell’s sons Izaac and Joel are at Sheffield Eagles.