Bella Sykes is daughter of former England forward Nathan Sykes who played 291 times for Castleford Tigers from 1991-2004 and finished his career with Featherstone Rovers.

The 18-year-old joined Giants from the Huddersfield St Josephs community club and was a Super League Shield winner against Featherstone at Headingley in 2021.

She has also represented England Knights and Students and could make her Rhinos debut in Saturday’s Women’s Nines finals day at Salford.

Bella Sykes at her first Rhinos training session. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“I am excited to get started with the Rhinos and to get to know my new teammates,” Sykes said.

“My first training session was tough, but I enjoyed it and I know I will adapt to it the more I train and get to know everyone and settle into the new environment.”

The hooker/loose-forward stressed: “I think the main thing for me at this stage in my career is about development, learning and challenging myself at that next level.

Bella Sykes, of Huddersfield, is tackled by Rhinos' Izzy Northrop during Leeds' win at John Smith's Stadium in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“The standard here is high and I am around people who want to achieve the same thing and progress in rugby. I will be putting in the work and any game time that comes of it will be a reward from that.”

Despite her age, Sykes was one of Giants’ most experienced players. She added: “Joining Leeds, where they have players who have done it and are still performing at the highest level, is something I am looking forward to.

“Keara Bennett is the England number nine, the same position as me, so it will be good to learn from her.

“My dad used to play for Castleford Tigers, so I have grown up around rugby and picked up playing when I was about 13.

Huddersfield's Bella Sykes is held up by Leeds’ Sophie Robinson and Caitlin Casey during Rhinos' win in April. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I’ve learned a lot and developed [at Huddersfield], but I just need that next stage and that next progression, which Leeds are going to help me with.

“Joining Leeds, who have high aspirations to win the treble, is a different sort of level. When you train you know you need to perform and everyone is contesting against one another to be picked. I like that challenge and it’s something I am looking forward to.”

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell hailed Sykes as a “great young player”. She said: “She can play at hooker or loose-forward and I am excited to bring her into the squad.

“She is really keen to learn and develop and keep progressing week on week. We have played against her in Super League, I have coached her at Knights and watched her play last year against Cook Islands, so we are looking forward to seeing what the latter part of the season brings.”